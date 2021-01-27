Nation Politics 27 Jan 2021 Governor reiterates ...
Governor reiterates decentralization and development through three capitals

Government to establish Visakhapatnam as administrative capital, Vijayawada as legislative capital and Kurnool as judiciary’s capital
Andhra Pradesh Governer Biswabhusan Harichandan (Image Source: ANI)
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Tuesday said the state government is committed to decentralisation under which it will establish Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, Vijayawada as the legislative capital and Kurnool the judiciary’s capital.

He was speaking at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

 

After unveiling the National Flag, the governor said the state government has a clear agenda for development of the state and is working for betterment of all sections of the people. “The past examples have shown us that concentration of development at a single place would lead to unrest and regional imbalances. Hence the government is keen on decentralisation.

Governor Harichandan said the government has given a stern warning to elements disturbing peace and amity, and perpetrators of such acts will be brought to book. “Upholding the harmony of the social edifice is the prime responsibility of the government, no matter what it takes to ensure peaceful coexistence. Desecration of idols, vandalism, arson and all such acts of insanity have no place in our society. Those who do so will be dealt with firmly to restore peace and harmony in the state,” he said, adding AP has been making rapid strides in terms of both welfare and development.

 

The governor said the state has passed through testing times with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government has effectively handled the situation. He said that the state is marching ahead with an emphasis on education, health care, agriculture and welfare. "The beneficiaries are selected in a transparent manner without any scope for discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion or political affiliation, by implementing the schemes in a saturation mode by covering all eligible persons."

Governor Harichandan said the government has put in place necessary infrastructure and mechanisms for the storage, transport and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine. Despite the pandemic, Andhra Pradesh did not neglect welfare programmes or stop initiatives such as delivering rations and groceries, or purchase of agriculture produce, export of aqua products and special Kisan Rail services.

 

He said the state launched the distribution of 31 lakh house sites for the poor on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Christmas. He stated, "The scheme will ensure not only construction of houses but also that the habitations come up in 17,000 well-defined layouts".

The governor said the state government delivered sale agreements pertaining to 2.6 lakh TIDCO houses to eligible women beneficiaries in urban areas, out of which 1.43 lakh units have been handed over for Rs 1. The cost of the Polavaram Irrigation Project has been revised to Rs 55,549 crore to stabilise the existing ayacut of 23.5 lakh acres and provide irrigation facility to 7.2 lakh acres.

 

