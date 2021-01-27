Nation Politics 27 Jan 2021 Expelled AIADMK lead ...
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala released from prison after 4 years

Published Jan 27, 2021
Updated Jan 27, 2021
Sasikala is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria hospital for a scan from Bowring hospital after her health deteriorated in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (PTI)
 Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria hospital for a scan from Bowring hospital after her health deteriorated in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (PTI)

Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was formally released from prison on Wednesday after jail officials completed the formalities.

The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

 

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara here for four years since February 2017 in connection with the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

A huge crowd of Sasikala supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration.

