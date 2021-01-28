Nation Politics 27 Jan 2021 Complete distributio ...
Nation, Politics

Complete distribution of house site pattas in three days: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 28, 2021, 4:17 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2021, 4:17 am IST
CM said that 87.17% house pattas were distributed in 13 districts and asked the officials to distribute the remaining in the two-three days
Jagan was reviewing the progress of the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for completion of house site patta distribution under Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the next two-three days.

He was reviewing the progress of the scheme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said that 87.17 per cent house pattas were distributed in 13 districts and asked the officials to distribute the remaining in the two-three days. He further instructed sanction of house sites to eligible persons within 90 days of receiving applications and stated that the housing scheme and issue of title deeds were a continuous process.

 

He said volunteers and staff of the village secretariat must complete physical verification within 12 days of receiving the application and beneficiaries should be identified through social audit.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take steps to ensure uniformity and quality in the structures and to furnish full details on facilities provided and their mode of construction. He said internet facilities should be provided in YSR Jagananna colonies. He said bio-mining should be conducted for dumping yards and it should begin as soon as possible.

 

The officials briefed about the steps being taken to create infrastructure in YSR Jagananna colonies. They said a detailed project report for the same would be completed by March 31. They said steps are being taken for Anganwadi centres, YSR clinics, primary health centres, schools, bus stops proportionate to the population in the colonies.

Housing minister Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, Chief Commissioner for Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, principal secretaries Y. Srilakshmi (municipal affairs), Ajay Jain (housing), Usharani (revenue), Chief Minister’s principal adviser Nilam Sawhney and others were present.

 

