Nation, Politics

BJP wants SCB elections on party basis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Jan 27, 2020, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 2:13 am IST
They said the party could win from most of the wards if polls for the cantonment board are held immediately.
HYDERABAD: With conclusion of municipal polls in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party has decided now to prepare itself for the Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections.

In this regard, BJP state president K. Laxman held a review meeting with his party leaders from cantonment area for designing an effective campaign strategy that would benefit the party. He directed leaders, who are expecting the BJP ticket, to ensure that the party is strengthened in their respective strongholds, so that they could emerge victorious.

 

Some leaders requested their party president to take the issue with the defence ministry, so that the existing board is dissolved and elections are ordered immediately.

No political party symbols are allowed in the SCB elections. However, BJP leaders say the Centre can order elections to be held on party basis. If that is done, the BJP would be able to perform better.

Senior party leaders briefed the cadre about the strength of the party in the cantonment area, the voters’ pulse, performance of the current governing council members and implementation of the welfare schemes announced by the Centre. Cantonment BJP leaders told Dr Laxman that the existing members have failed in developing their respective areas in the last five years. Thus, most of them will be facing rough weather from voters. They said the party could win from most of the wards if polls for the cantonment board are held immediately.

Tags: secunderabad cantonment board elections, k. laxman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


