87 civic bodies in kitty, TRS battles for more

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 27, 2020, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 1:02 am IST
Congress has clear majority in 6 municipalities, BJP in 3.
The ex-officio members can cast their vote at any one civic body of their choice within their constituency. Securing the support of the rebel candidates is also be crucial. (Photo: Representational)
Hyderabad: The final results of the civic body elections for nine municipal corporations and 120 municipalities show the TRS has a clear majority to form Councils in 87 bodies. The Congress had a clear majority in six municipalities, the BJP in 3 and MIM in two. The TRS had absolute majority in two-thirds of the municipalities and corporations. In the rest, it needed the support either the independents or ex-officio votes which are cast by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, MLAs and MLCs. These include Nizamabad, Boduppal, Ramagundam, Meerpet and Badangpet municipal corporations.

The TRS has got equal numbers along with the Congress in some municipalities including Nalgonda (20 each out 48 wards) and Kosgi (7 each out 16 wards), Khanapur (5 each out of 12 wards) and Cherial (5 each out of 12 wards). In Haliya, the Congress won six wards and the TRS five.

 

The ex-officio members can cast their vote at any one civic body of their choice within their constituency. Securing the support of the rebel candidates is also be crucial.

The TRS has secured the support of rebels in the Meerpet Municipal Corporation (MMC). It won 19 divisions and required four more votes. It succeeded in securing the support of all eight independents, all TRS rebels, who were elected.

The BJP had won 16 divisions and the Congress three at Meerpet. The BJP had hoped to form the council but its plans were upset when all the independents turned in favour of the ruling party.

In the Badangpet Municipal Corporation, the TRS had won 13 divisions out of the 32 and required three more seats to form the council. It secured the support of two independents. For the additional vote, the TRS is depending on an ex-officio vote. In the Manikonda Municipality, the Congress won eight seats and the BJP six. The TRS came third with five out of the total 20 wards. The ruling party requires at least six votes to win the chairperson's post. It is seeking the support from the lone independent candidate use ex-officio votes to secure the municipality.

The TRS succeeded in forming the councils in the Nizamabad and Ramagundam municipal corporations with the support of rebels who had contested on the All India Forward Bloc ticket. In Nizamabad, it secured the support of the MIM which had won 16 seats. Though the BJP had won 28 seats and the Congress two in the 60-division corporation, the chances are bleak for the BJP.

In the Ieeja Municipality the TRS had won six wards out of the 20 and All India Forward Bloc, mainly comprising TRS rebels, won 10.

The Congress securd four seats. The TRS is said to have welcoming Congress candidates to form the council.

TRS continues to sideline Jupally Krishna Rao

Former Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s efforts towards getting back to limelight within the TRS do not appear to be yielding results, with the leader failing in getting an appointment from TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

The aim of Krishna Rao was to inform the party high command that TRS rebel candidates, who have won 11 wards in Kollapur municipality, would like to support TRS in bagging the post of municipal chairperson.
Official TRS nominees won only nine of the total 20 wards in the municipal body.

To win the chairperson’s post, TRS would need the support of 12 councillors. Followers of Krishna Rao, who contested as rebels, emerged victorious in 11 of the 20 wards in Kollapur.

However, the party high command does not seem interested in taking support from the 11 rebel candidates. It would like to utilise the ex-officio votes to capture the post of chairperson.

TRS wants to adopt this route not only in Kollapur but also in the Ieeja municipality.

