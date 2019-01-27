search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Kejriwal hits out at Modi on crop insurance scheme, casteism

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2019, 10:44 am IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government's crop insurance scheme.
The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) is aimed at enabling farmers avail insurance cover against crop loss due to natural calamities. (File Photo)
 The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) is aimed at enabling farmers avail insurance cover against crop loss due to natural calamities. (File Photo)

Jind: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government's crop insurance scheme alleging it has failed to benefit the farming community and charged the NDA with dividing the society on caste lines.

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) is aimed at enabling farmers avail insurance cover against crop loss due to natural calamities.

 

"Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi promised crop insurance scheme... Now, if a farmer's crop gets destroyed, the insurance firms refuse to give compensation to them saying that it is only applicable if over 70 per cent crop is damaged," Kejriwal said addressing rally for the Jind Assembly bypoll here.

The bypoll for the Jind seat is scheduled to be held on January 28 and was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha.

Kejriwal claimed that Modi's promises to benefit farmers by way of crop insurance scheme have failed to yield the result and alleged that the prime minister also did not implement the Swaminathan Commission report as was assured by him before the general elections in 2014.

"I urge the electorate that if Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar come to seek votes for the BJP, then ask them to get these from insurance firms," the AAP national convener said.

"In Haryana, if farmers approach Khattar for compensation of damaged crops, they are told by the chief minister to go to insurance firms," he said.

The Delhi chief minister said that his government had been giving a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers for loss of crops due to natural calamities.

He also accused the BJP of dividing the society on the lines of caste.

"The BJP government at the centre and in Haryana has been dividing the society on the basis of caste," Kejriwal alleged, adding that he had never seen the kind of casteism which he being followed during the BJP rule.

"Khattar has sought votes in the name of being a Punjabi during the recent mayoral polls in Haryana...now if he seeks votes in the name of caste, I request the other communities not to vote for the BJP as it will be their insult," he said.

Kejriwal was addressing a rally in favour of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) nominee Digvijay Singh Chautala.

JJP was constituted after Ajay Singh Chautala, the elder son of INLD supremo and jailed leader Om Prakash Chautala, was expelled from the party for indiscipline. Ajay Singh Chautala's sons - Digvijay and Hisar MP Dushyant too were expelled from the INLD.

The power struggle within the Chautala family led to differences between Chautala senior's younger son Abhay Singh and his elder brother Ajay. This is JJP's first election.

Throwing his weight behind the JJP, Kejriwal said that people used to make mockery of the AAP when it was floated in Delhi.

However, in the 2015 Assembly polls the party got 67 seats as against three by BJP and nil by the Congress, he said

Claiming that the AAP has brought "revolution" in education and health sectors in the national capital, the Delhi chief minister alleged that the Congress and the BJP looted the country in turns.

"The entire country is looking at the result of the Jind bypoll. If the people of Delhi can change the politics by bringing the AAP to power, I am sure that the people of Haryana can bring revolution and change the government," Kejriwal said.

Asserting that he has high hopes from the young leaders of the JJP, the AAP leader said his party decided to support the JJP as he found its young leaders "selfless".

"The JJP came into existence following a family dispute... in today's time everyone is selfish. If a dispute takes place within a family, no one is ready to leave the party and it's symbol," he said referring to Dushyant handing over the INLD to the party's "veterans" (Om Pakash Chautala).

"Dushyant and Digvijay took no time in giving their right over the INLD and it's symbol...the day they decided it I realised that they are selfless and respectable people," Kejriwal said.

Dushyant and Digvijay, in their turn, heaped praises on Kejriwal and his work while projecting him the next prime minister.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, pradhan mantri fasal bima yojna
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has all the qualities to make a good prime minister, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said (File Photo)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has all qualities to make a good PM: Tejashwi Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Mann Ki Baat: PM Lauds young scientists

Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018 (Photo:Twtter)

Bulandshahr violence: Mobile phone of killed cop recovered

In Karnataka, Swami was often referred to as the

‘Disappointing’: Kharge on no Bharat Ratna for Karnataka Seer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
 

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

The new legislation will require operators to seek formal approval for the use of certain kinds of equipment considered to be particularly sensitive for spying or sabotage risks.
 

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

Asked about Demedyuk’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian state structures have never interfered, and are not interfering, in the internal affairs of other countries.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Operation Kamala' still on claims K'taka CM, BJP refutes it

'Operation Kamala is still on. Even last night they (BJP) offered one of our MLAs, a huge amount of money and asked him where it should be sent. You will be surprised to know the gift amount. Our MLA responded that he did not need any gift and wants to be left alone. This is how they are still working on poaching,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: 1950 Helpline launched to help voters

Mr Kumar added that the officials of the state election commission were preparing for the the Lok Sabha elections which will be held in a few months.

Mizoram Governor addresses empty ground amid Republic Day boycott call

No member from the general public attended the function. (File Photo)

Votes can't be won on basis of beautiful faces: Bihar Minister on Priyanka Gandhi

‘...She is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in land scam and several corruption cases,’ said Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha. (Photo: Twitter | @VinodNarayanJh1)

Hoardings projecting Akhilesh as next PM come up in Lucknow

Posters have come up at many places in Lucknow, including one near Samajwadi Party (SP) state headquarters as well as in front of Akhilesh’s under-construction house. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham