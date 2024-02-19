270 From AP Attend BJP National Meeting in Delhi

Vijayawada: AP BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari on Sunday announced that right now, it will not be possible for state BJP leaders to hold any talks with the party’s central leadership on poll alliances.

She made it clear that a team of AP BJP leaders would go for discussions in Delhi only if the party leadership calls them again to Delhi.

Purandeswari conveyed this while participating in BJP's national meetings held in Delhi along with more than 270 party leaders from Andhra Pradesh.

The state BJP chief said the national meetings of the party currently being held are all about what the Bharatiya Janata Party has done during the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She disclosed that the Prime Minister mentioned in detail that many problems, that the Congress governments could not solve in the last 70 years, had been solved in the last 10 years.

Purandeswari explained that PM Modi has asked BJP leaders to go door to door and express gratitude to people for giving BJP the opportunity to do public service.

“We will take Modi's message to every home,” she declared.

Purandeswari asserted that the effect of many schemes being implemented by the Modi government will definitely be significant in AP as well.

“BJP will get better results in the forthcoming elections from AP,” she stated.