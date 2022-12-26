  
KCR to receive President Murmu setting aside political differences

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 1:07 am IST
 Murmu will visit National Police Academy and address trainees of the Indian Police Service (74th RR batch). Murmu will also inaugurate the wide plate mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) in Hyderabad. — PTI

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his two visits to Telangana, will be receiving President Draupadi Murmu when she arrives at the Hakimpet air base on Monday at 4.15 pm for her five-day southern sojourn.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will welcome the President on her arrival.

The President is scheduled to travel to Srisailam on Monday to visit the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and inaugurate a tourism project. She will be received by AP Chief Minisiter Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the presidential elections, Rao had opposed Murmu, the NDA candidate, and supported UPA contender Yashwant Sinha. Leaving aside political differences, the Telangana government resolved to conform to protocol during the President's visit to Hyderabad.

Political observers will be keenly watching the developments when the CM and the Governor, who have been at odds over a number of issues, appear together for the first time in a long while.

The Governor has accused the CM of discriminating against her, demeaning the highest office in the state and failing to follow protocol.

The President will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official presidential retreat, at Bolaram in the Secunderabad cantonment. The building with 11 rooms, located on a 90-acre campus, has been tidied up to host Murmu for her first visit to the city after taking over as President.

The state government held a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for the President's visit, with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructing officials to coordinate with the Medchal-Malkajgiri district authorities.

The BRS leadership has asked ministers and MLAs to be available during the President's visit. On December 30, the state government is expected to host a party in honour of the President. During her visit, the President is expected to pay a visit to Raj Bhavan and meet Governor Soundararajan.

She is scheduled to visit visit Keshav Memorial School in the city on December 27 and interact with students. She will unveil a plaque of the 'Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan' campaign to mark the sesquicentennial celebrations of Sri Ramachandraji Maharaj of Fatehpur at Kana Shanti Vanam, Ranga Reddy district, by Sri Ramchandra Mission.

She will visit National Police Academy and address trainees of the Indian Police Service (74th RR batch). Murmu will also inaugurate the wide plate mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) in Hyderabad, it said.

The police will regulate traffic on selected routes and issue traffic diversions in Shamirpet, Somajiguda, Shamshabad, Shaikpet and other locations.

On December 28, the President will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam. She will also inaugurate the 'Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan' organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the tribal affairs ministry in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahbubabad districts.

Murmu will visit the Ramappa temple in Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for the development of tourism infrastructure at the world heritage site, and restoration of the Kameshwaralaya temple, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President will interact with the students and faculty members of G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, B.M. Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samiti in Hyderabad on December 29, the statement said.

On the same day, she will also visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad. On December 30, she will host 'veer naris' and other dignitaries over lunch at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, it added.

