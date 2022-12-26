  
Kavitha urges writers, artists to protest ‘fascist regime’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 8:59 am IST
 BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha — Twitter

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday urged poets, artists and writers to raise their voices against the “fascist regime” in the country, and come up with the right way to counter it.

Speaking at the 35th National Book Fair at the NTR Stadium on Sunday, the MLC made the statement while participating in a discussion on the book ‘Vallanki Thalam’ written by MLC Gorati Venkanna.

The MLC was all praise for the wonderful narration on the Nallamala forest, nature and Chenchu tribes. Kavitha said that the Central government had tried to undertake mining the forest for uranium and diamonds. She recalled that during the Telangana agitation, they protested until the mining lease was cancelled.

“After the formation of Telangana, the Centre came again for uranium mining but the government passed an Assembly resolution against it,” she said.

She said that she read the poems in ‘Vallanki Thalam’ many times. “During the Telangana movement, there was a discussion on dialect and it was informed that people in different parts of the state speak in different language dialects. It was a delight to see Gorati Venkanna paying special attention to the sub-dialects of such dialects,” Kavitha said.

She asked Venkanna for suggestions to encourage those interested in poetry, as 2,500 children and students wrote poetry in a Yuva Kavi Sammelan conducted under the auspices of Telangana Jagruti.

She recalled that the first Central Sahitya Akademi Award in the country in Telugu was given to Suravaram Pratapa Reddy in 1955.

Tags: kalvakuntla kavitha, chenchu tribe, book vallanki thalam, artistes raise voice fascist regime, 35th national book fair at the ntr stadium, mlc gorati venkanna, first central sahitya akademi award, suravaram pratap reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


