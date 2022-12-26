  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2022 Karnataka CM Bommai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka CM Bommai meets Shah, asked to go 'aggressive' on quotas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Dec 26, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 8:19 am IST
Kkarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai — Twitter
 Kkarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai — Twitter

New Delhi: Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai, who met Union home minister Amit Shah here on Monday, is all set to go all out on the quota issue
as the Assembly elections draw near.

Stealing the thunder from the Opposition, the BJP in the state has strategically organised rallies by the Panchamasali Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities for an increase in the reservation quota. This move has stumped the Congress and the JD(S) as the protests by these two communities are now being led by BJP leaders. The chief minister is likely to take note of the demands.

Mr Bommai will also hold rallies for the SC/ST communities across the state. Mr Bommai, who was in the national capital on Monday, met Mr Shah to discuss issues related to the coming elections, due to be held by May 2023. Sources
said the chief minister has been asked to “go aggressive” on the social justice issue.

After his meeting with Mr Shah, Mr Bommai is also likely to meet BJP president J.P. Nadda while he is in New Delhi.

In a bid to stump the Opposition, the chief minister tabled a bill in the Assembly to increase reservations for Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and Schedule Tribes from three per cent to seven per cent. The Congress, waiting in the wings to dig into the Lingayat vote bank, was caught somewhat napping when, led by BJP leaders, over a lakh members of the Panchamasali Lingayat community (a sub-sect of the Lingayat group) staged a massive demonstration in Belagavi last week. It can be mentioned that to tap into the Lingayat community, the Congress got an ex-minister, Dr M.B. Patil, in the leadership panel. Dr Patil, a Lingayat, was made chairman of the Congress’ campaign committee. 

However, the ruling party seemed to be controlling the narrative with BJP leaders leading the Panchamasali Lingayat community agitation, demanding a higher share in reservations. While Lingayats constitute 18 per cent of the state’s population, the Panchamasali Lingayats comprise nearly 60 per cent of the Lingayat population. They might be able to influence over 100  seats in the Kittur Karnataka region, sources said.

Similarly, led by a senior BJP minister, the Vokkaliga community has also demanded 12 per cent reservations for admission in educational institutions and government jobs. The Vokkaligas apparently constitute 14 per cent of the state population. Incidentally, the Vokkaliga community has been one of the main vote banks of the Janata Dal (Secular) in the state. The BJP controlling the Vokkaliga narrative could deliver a body blow to both the Congress and the JD(S). It can
be mentioned that KPCC president D.K. Shivkumar has been a strong Vokkaliga face.

Driving the BJP chariot across the state, the CM has also been consolidating its position on the border dispute with Maharashtra. The Karnataka Cabinet recently approved 13 irrigation projects costing Rs 5,701.38 crores in the Bombay Karnataka region comprising Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gagad, Uttara Kannada, and Haveri districts.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, amit shah, jp nadda, karnataka assembly elections 2023, quota for panchamasali lingayat vokkaliga communities, kpcc president d.k. shivkumar vokkaliga community
Location: India, Karnataka


Horoscope 27 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Despite earlier clean chit, CBI reopens Lalu rail scam case

An isolation ward for COVID-19 patients is prepared in view of rising cases of coronavirus in some countries, in Kanpur, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Mock drills across India today on hospitals' COVID readiness

BRS-supported candidates swept the CESS director poll post results, with 14 candidates supported by the ruling party securing wins against 15 vacant posts. (Representational image: PTI)

BRS-backed candidates sweep CESS polls

Party president J.P. Nadda will hold a virtual meet with 35,000-odd booth-level presidents and do “marganirdesan” or provide them a plan of action. (DC)

BJP survey data ready for booth-level leaders



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Despite earlier clean chit, CBI reopens Lalu rail scam case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Mock drills across India today on hospitals' COVID readiness

An isolation ward for COVID-19 patients is prepared in view of rising cases of coronavirus in some countries, in Kanpur, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka': Sanjay Raut over border issue with Karnataka

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->