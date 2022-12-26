  
Bandi welcomes High Court verdict, BRS mum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 26, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 7:46 am IST
 Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday welcomed the Telangana High Court verdict handing over the legislators’ poachgate probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi played the “wait and watch” card.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in a statement said his party had been seeking a fair probe with the intention that the facts come out while the ruling party had pursued a single point agenda of bringing disrepute to the BJP by propagating lies. “KCR is karta, karma and kriya of the farmhouse case,” Sanjay said adding that people had realised the ploy of Chief Minsiter K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Sanjay said the government had constituted special investigation teams earlier too but had never succeeded in bringing out the truth. It is a clear diversionary tactic of the Chief Minister to keep under carpet the involvement of his family members in drugs, liquor and other corruption cases.

The BRS did not comment on the verdict while it ridiculed the BJP for trying escape investigation by the SIT. “I have to see the order,” was all BRS MLA ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy said when his reaction to the verdict was sought. Advocate-General B.S. Prasad told mediapersons that the single judge order would be challenged before the Bench.

