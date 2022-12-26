BJP recalls Vajpayee’s trailblazing contributions on his birth anniversary

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with party OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman at an event to pay tributes to former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary at the party headquarters in Hyderabad. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the party was ready to form government in Telangana where it would bring Rama Rajyam. When the Assembly elections are held next, the people will end the corrupt family rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, he said.

He was speaking at a function held to mark former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s 98th birth anniversary at Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Bhavan here on Sunday.

Sanjay said that the ‘Naya Razakar’ rule of Kalvakuntla family had destroyed all democratic values. He said that Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay had aspired to bring the fruits of democracy to the downtrodden. Vajpayee swore by this very ideology and had lost the PM post but he did not deviate from his stand, he said.

Vajpayee took unprecedented decisions like conducting nuclear tests at Pokhran and Kargil war as he wished to make India a powerful nation. This is being achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

OBC morcha national president Dr K. Laxman said that BJP came to power twice at the Centre on the strength of Vajpayee’s ideology. The party is certain to come to power in Telangana, he said. Unfortunately, some parties are playing caste and religion cards to serve their political interests, he said.

Senior BJP leaders from the state G. Vivek Venkatswamy, Chinthala Ramchandra Reddy, G. Premender Reddy and Bangaru Shruthi were present on the occasion during which a blood donation camp was also organised.