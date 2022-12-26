  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 26 Dec 2022 BJP recalls Vajpayee ...
Nation, Politics

BJP recalls Vajpayee’s trailblazing contributions on his birth anniversary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:14 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 7:50 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with party OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman at an event to pay tributes to former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary at the party headquarters in Hyderabad. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with party OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman at an event to pay tributes to former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary at the party headquarters in Hyderabad. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the party was ready to form government in Telangana where it would bring Rama Rajyam. When the Assembly elections are held next, the people will end the corrupt family rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, he said.

He was speaking at a function held to mark former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s 98th birth anniversary at Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Bhavan here on Sunday.

Sanjay said that the ‘Naya Razakar’ rule of Kalvakuntla family had destroyed all democratic values. He said that Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay had aspired to bring the fruits of democracy to the downtrodden. Vajpayee swore by this very ideology and had lost the PM post but he did not deviate from his stand, he said.

Vajpayee took unprecedented decisions like conducting nuclear tests at Pokhran and Kargil war as he wished to make India a powerful nation. This is being achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. 

OBC morcha national president Dr K. Laxman said that BJP came to power twice at the Centre on the strength of Vajpayee’s ideology. The party is certain to come to power in Telangana, he said. Unfortunately, some parties are playing caste and religion cards to serve their political interests, he said.

Senior BJP leaders from the state G. Vivek Venkatswamy, Chinthala Ramchandra Reddy, G. Premender Reddy and Bangaru Shruthi were present on the occasion during which a blood donation camp was also organised.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, kalvakuntla family, pandit deendayal upadhyay, rama rajyam in telangana, brs corrupt family rule, atal behari vajpayee’s 98th birth anniversary, ‘naya razakar’ rule, vajpayee pokhran kargil war
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 26 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Security forces carried out a major defence infrastructure revamp including creation of ramps for army tanks and strengthening of BSF bunkers along border with Pakistan. (PTI Photo)

Defence infra, BSF bunkers upgraded at Pakistan border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

The complainant had alleged that the petitioner sold two office units in Sandhya Techno-1, but later encroached on the same after joining hands with Incredible India Projects Pvt Ltd. — DC Image

Cops ask High Court to pave the way for realtor’s arrest

While the city lakes are shrinking at an alarming rate, the government is yet to appoint a special commission for their protection in areas within the Outer Ring Road. — Representational Image/DC

Lakes shrink in city as state delays appointment of special commissioner



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

"AP performed poorly in software exports," GVL quotes reply in Rajya Sabha

Narasimha Rao said that the YSRC government has neglected the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh. “It is shocking that AP, leading the country and the world in providing capable IT manpower, is completely absent from the IT sector. I would continue to seek active support of the central government for the growth of the IT sector in AP.” (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Four Meghalaya MLAs join BJP as party seeks north-east boost in upcoming polls

BJP President J P Nadda greets Meghalaya MLA Ferlin CA Sangma after she joined the BJP, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Four MLAs from Meghalaya joined the party in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)

BJP, gung ho on prospects, to focus on beefing up party in Telangana

The committees decided to give a break to the padayatra of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Why just Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong after Mandaviya letter to Rahul on Covid concerns

Congress leader Pawan Khera (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->