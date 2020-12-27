Nation Politics 26 Dec 2020 BJP increasing its s ...
Nation, Politics

BJP increasing its strength in Nizamabad, Kamareddy districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 27, 2020, 4:20 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2020, 4:20 am IST
BJP’s growth has simultaneously seen a steep fall in cadre base of Congress and Telugu Desam parties
BJP's newly elected corporators at the party office in Hyderabad. (DC Image: SSR)
 BJP's newly elected corporators at the party office in Hyderabad. (DC Image: SSR)

NIZAMABAD: BJP has been gaining strength in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts since last few months, as many Congress, other political party leaders and those of even TRS are either joining or showing keen interest in getting on to the bandwagon of the saffron party, hoping for a bright political future.

BJP’s growth has simultaneously seen a steep fall in cadre base of Congress and Telugu Desam parties not only in these two districts but also in the entire Telangana state.

 

Incidentally, BJP candidates have been contesting from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency since 1991. But for the first time, its nominee D. Arvind got elected as MP only in 2019. In addition, the party’s recent victory in Dubbak by-election, followed by a great performance in GHMC council polls, has boosted the morale of party cadre. Following this, many leaders of other opposition parties are queuing up to switch their loyalties to BJP.

The saffron party has already built up considerable leadership in Nizamabad Urban, Armoor, Balkonda, Bodhan, Kamareddy, Yellareddy and Jukkal assembly constituencies. It is lagging behind only in Nizamabad Rural and Banswada assembly constituencies.

 

For example, BJP has two strong leaders by way of Endala Laxminarayana and Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta in Nizamabad urban assembly constituency. In Armoor segment, BJP leader P. Vinay Kumar Reddy is actively strengthening his base after he received sizeable votes in the last assembly elections. In Balkonda assembly constituency, former MLA A. Annapurna’s son Mallikarjun Reddy is a strong contender for next assembly elections. Likewise are former Zilla Parishad chairman K. P. Venkataramana Reddy in Kamareddy, Banala Laxma Reddy in Yellareddy and BJP Kamareddy district president T. Aruna Tara in Jukkal (SC) constituency.

 

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee official spokesman Medapati Prakash Reddy is all set to join BJP. Aiming to contest from the Bodhan assembly constituency, he has recently resigned from the Congress. He is expected to join BJP along with his followers, who are currently in both opposition Congress and ruling TRS parties, sources said.

...
Tags: telangana bjp, telugu desam party, bjp growth in telangana


Latest From Nation

A top official said the GHMC is now planning to geo-tag and map all leased properties. It has issued eviction orders to all individuals and organisations who have completed the 25-year lease period but have not renewed them

Glaring irregularities in GHMC Estate's wing

ITDA project officer Praveen Adithya has already announced that usage of plastic will be banned in 120 villages of seven mandals in Rampachodavaram division as part of protecting the environment (Representational Image)

Plastic to be banned in agency areas from New Year

Health authorities maintain that they are coming up with an action plan to take up the vaccination programme in compliance with the guidelines issued for it (Representational Image:AFP)

Andhra Pradesh to conduct mock Covid-19 vaccination trial tomorrow

BJP MLA Raja Singh. (Screengrab)

BJP MLA Raja Singh accuses Srisailam MLA of promoting Muslims in temple town



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress plans ‘chintan shivir’ to address woes

Insiders claim that Mrs Gandhi heard the entire gathering patiently and said that more such interactions will take place.

Amit Shah sounds 2021 poll bugle in Assam, says only a BJP govt can stop infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivers a speech during the ceremonial program of Assam Darshan, at Amingaon in Kamrup district, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (PTI)

Telangana Congress leaders in PCC race pull

Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu are in the race to replace N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Representational Image:DC)

Farmers ask Didi to join their stir

Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)

J&K elections: Gupkar alliance makes it big but BJP’s vote share is better

BJP's DDC polls in-charge Anurag Thakur along with BJP Mahila Morcha members after the party's candidate performance in the elections, at party office in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham