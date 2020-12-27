Nation Politics 26 Dec 2020 After UP, Madhya Pra ...
Nation, Politics

After UP, Madhya Pradesh passes love jihad Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 27, 2020, 4:24 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2020, 4:24 am IST
The bill puts onus on the accused and those associated with accused including organisations and institutions, to prove their innocence
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who chaired the cabinet justified the bill saying that instances of religious conversion of a girl for political purpose have come to the fore (Representational Image:PTI)
 Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who chaired the cabinet justified the bill saying that instances of religious conversion of a girl for political purpose have come to the fore (Representational Image:PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday cleared the Dharma Swatantra (Religious Freedom) bill, 2020, known in political parlance as ‘Love Jihad’ bill.

The draft bill, which may see through in the assembly during its 3-day winter session commencing on December 28, provides a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine to the perpetrators of forced religious conversion of a girl for marriage. The new bill has provision of declaring such a marriage null and void.

 

The bill puts onus on the accused and those associated with accused including organisations and institutions, to prove their innocence.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who chaired the cabinet justified the bill saying that instances of religious conversion of a girl for political purpose have come to the fore. If someone is looking to capture a panchayat, he gets married to a girl and fields her in the polls, Mr Chouhan explained.

“We have rescued many under aged girls from various places recently. We will not allow this to happen to innocent girls from Madhya Pradesh”, he added.

 

Briefing the reporters after the cabinet meeting, state home minister Narottam Mishra said the new bill provides imprisonment of 1-5 years and fine of Rs 25,000 for forced conversion and if the victim of forced religious conversion belonged to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe or is a under aged, the offence would attract a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a maximum penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

Under the new bill, it is made mandatory for both the bride and groom sides, to notify local district magistrate on change of religion 2 months ahead, failing which the marriage would be outlawed.

 

The religious leaders and priests associated with such marriages would attract 5 years jail term and the organisations and institutions involved in such marriages would be deregistered.

The new bill has also made provision of maintenance for the victim and her children. The Uttar Pradesh government passed a similar law on November 28.

However, cases of abuse of the law in Uttar Pradesh have come to fore.

...
Tags: love jihad bill, madhya pradesh, dharma swatantra, religious freedom, shivaraj singh chouhan


Latest From Nation

A top official said the GHMC is now planning to geo-tag and map all leased properties. It has issued eviction orders to all individuals and organisations who have completed the 25-year lease period but have not renewed them

Glaring irregularities in GHMC Estate's wing

ITDA project officer Praveen Adithya has already announced that usage of plastic will be banned in 120 villages of seven mandals in Rampachodavaram division as part of protecting the environment (Representational Image)

Plastic to be banned in agency areas from New Year

Health authorities maintain that they are coming up with an action plan to take up the vaccination programme in compliance with the guidelines issued for it (Representational Image:AFP)

Andhra Pradesh to conduct mock Covid-19 vaccination trial tomorrow

BJP MLA Raja Singh. (Screengrab)

BJP MLA Raja Singh accuses Srisailam MLA of promoting Muslims in temple town



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress plans ‘chintan shivir’ to address woes

Insiders claim that Mrs Gandhi heard the entire gathering patiently and said that more such interactions will take place.

Amit Shah sounds 2021 poll bugle in Assam, says only a BJP govt can stop infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivers a speech during the ceremonial program of Assam Darshan, at Amingaon in Kamrup district, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (PTI)

Telangana Congress leaders in PCC race pull

Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu are in the race to replace N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Representational Image:DC)

Farmers ask Didi to join their stir

Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)

J&K elections: Gupkar alliance makes it big but BJP’s vote share is better

BJP's DDC polls in-charge Anurag Thakur along with BJP Mahila Morcha members after the party's candidate performance in the elections, at party office in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham