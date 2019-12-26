Nation Politics 26 Dec 2019 No govt thought abou ...
Nation, Politics

No govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Shah

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 6:03 pm IST
The Union Cabinet approved the Bill to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to the people living in unauthorised colonies.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah ddressing a gathering. (Photo: ANI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah ddressing a gathering. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that no previous government thought about the people living in unauthorised colonies of the national capital, who were given the ownership right of their lands only recently by the BJP led Central government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the hurdle of 13 legal procedures by one Cabinet note and gave ownership right to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies of the national capital," said Shah while addressing a gathering here.

 

The Union Cabinet last month approved the Bill to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to the people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

"There are 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi where over 40 lakh people are living. These people have been living here for several generations but no previous government thought about them or their welfare," said Shah.

The Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cares about those living in these areas.

"Prime Minister Modi said that a lot of poor people have been living in these areas for generations but cannot take loans or have the ownership of their properties, as these colonies are not authorised," said Shah.

The Home Minister also said that 4,526 houses will be provided to the poor people and 2,088 units have been provisioned for the people belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society in the city.

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of stealing credit for the Central government's developmental works, Shah quipped that Kejriwal might try to take credit for this as well.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, was passed by Parliament on December 4.

The new legislation regarding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies recognises and confers rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement of sale, will, possession letter, and other documents.

...
Tags: amit shah, ‪bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

PM Modi was right, no talk on pan-India NRC right now: Amit Shah
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi, Amit Shah for contradictory NRC views
No link between NPR and NRC; don't do politics over it: Amit Shah
Asaduddin Owaisi flays Narendra Modi-Amit Shah doubletalk on NRC

Latest From Nation

The BJP on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his liar jibe at the prime minister, dubbing him as

'Joothon ka sardar': BJP leader Sambit Patra takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

An Uttar Pradesh minister on a visit here on Thursday refused to meet the families of the two Muslim men who died in the recent protests against the new citizenship law, terming them

'Not about religion': UP minister skips homes of Muslims died in protests

Asserting that peaceful protests will continue as long as the new citizenship law is not withdrawn, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the BJP against

Peaceful protests to continue till CAA is revoked: Mamata Banerjee

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the party has not yet received the resignation of MLA RK Gautam. (Photo: ANI)

JJP has not received party's vice-president Gautam's resignation: Dushyant Chautala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Peaceful protests to continue till CAA is revoked: Mamata Banerjee

Asserting that peaceful protests will continue as long as the new citizenship law is not withdrawn, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the BJP against

UP: 2 SDPI workers arrested over violence in Meerut anti-CAA protest

According to officials, a search was conducted at the party office in Shastri Nagar area in which several pertinent materials were recovered. (Photo: Representational)

'Deal done at mall': After quitting, JJP VP reveals details on Haryana alliance

Haven't written any letter, it’s fake: Sena MP on letter of support to CAA

His comments came after reports in a section of media said the lawmaker wrote to the administration of his constituency Hingoli in Maharashtra in support of the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which the Shiv Sena leadership has criticised. (Photo: Facebook)

Watch: AAP Leader loses cool over reporter's question

The Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur got angry after the journalist questioned his party's visibility in the state. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham