Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Dec 29

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to chief minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 pm on December 29, an official communique said here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary D K Tiwari called on Soren at his Kanke Road residence here during the day and handed him the invitation for the ceremony, it said. "Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Hemant Soren as chief minister at 2 pm on December 29 at Morabadi Ground (in Ranchi)," the communique said.

Soren had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan on December 24 to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

The JMM on Thursday said the governor has invited Soren to take oath as the chief minister. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on December 23, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The three-party alliance bagged 47 seats in the 81- member state Assembly. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and the RJD one. JVM(P), with its three MLAs, has extended 'unconditional support' to Soren to form the government.

The BJP clinched 25 seats, AJSU Party two, the CPI-ML(Liberation) and the NCP one each and others two. The results of the election, which was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, was announced on December 23.

