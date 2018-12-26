search on deccanchronicle.com
Rajnath Singh inaugurates over 150 projects in Lucknow

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
‘In Lucknow parliamentary area, development works worth several thousand crores have been started in the last 54 months,’ Singh said.
Rajnath Singh also laid foundation stone for 418 development projects, making a total of 576 projects worth Rs 161 crore. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated as many as 158 development projects here on the 95th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He also laid the foundation stone for 418 development projects, making it to a total of 576 projects worth Rs 161 crore.

 

Addressing the party members and party workers here, Singh said that this celebration is nothing new to Lucknow since Vajpayee's birth anniversary has been always celebrated in Lucknow. However, Vajpayee passed away this year but his birth anniversary will be celebrated in his memory. Vajpayee had served as Member of Parliament from Lucknow.

The Union Home Minister laid the foundation of multiple projects to work towards Vajpayee's dream of development of Lucknow. He asserted that Lucknow is slowly and steadily y moving towards acquiring the status and stature that the late Prime Minister had envisioned.

"In Lucknow parliamentary area, development works worth several thousand crores have been started in the last 54 months," Singh said.

He also announced that in February the foundation stone for two more flyovers will be laid. Hailing the 104 km long, 8 lane road stretching across Lucknow, Singh said that this will not only create a solution for the traffic problems in the city but will also increase the property rates in the capital.

He further highlighted that the UP Government is working on Gomti Nagar, Charbagh and Alam Bagh railway stations.

He thanked that party members and workers who worked together for the city and the party.

Several party leaders including UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Brajesh Pathak, Mahendra Singh, Mohsin Raza, MLA Pankaj Singh, Suresh Srivastava, Neeraj Bora, Union Home Minister's representative Diwakar Tripathi and several others attended the programme.

Tags: rajnath singh, lucknow, atal bihari vajpayee, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




