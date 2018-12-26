search on deccanchronicle.com
Odisha: Over 100 BYV members join BJP

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
The youth workers were inducted into BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
‘Deserting BYV, they have joined BJP to work towards Narendra Modi's and Amit Shah's development agenda to build a New Odisha,’ said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Deserting BYV, they have joined BJP to work towards Narendra Modi's and Amit Shah's development agenda to build a New Odisha,’ said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: ANI)

Bhubaneshwar: More than hundred Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV) members joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Tuesday. The youth workers were inducted in the party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan also took to his Twitter handle to welcome the newly inducted members in the party fold and asserted that they have "deserted BYV to work towards development agenda."

 

"Inducted Sanjay Patra and hundreds of Youth Leaders from Biju Yuva Vahini belonging to Jaydev Assembly Constituency into BJP Odisha today. Deserting BYV, they have joined BJP to work towards Narendra Modi's and Amit Shah's development agenda to build a New Odisha," he tweeted.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 14,523 crore in Bhubaneswar under the Centre's 'Purvodaya' vision.

Tags: dharmendra pradhan, bjp, byv, pm modi, purvodaya
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




