K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to meet PM Modi, Akhilesh, Mayawati today

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who is camping in Delhi would likely meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Mr Rao has travelled to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata during his ongoing four-day trip to bring consensus among the regional parties to have a Federal Front without the BJP or the Congress.

He is likely to meet BSP president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. He may also meet leaders of other parties.

The CM had announced recently before mediapersons that his action plan was ready for implementation and that he would reveal the Federal Front concept during his stay in New Delhi.

TRS cadres were expecting an announcement from Mr Chandrasekhar Rao after meeting with regional party leaders and the Prime Minister with regard to the shape the Federal Front would take before he leaves for Hyderabad.

Mr Rao has already discussed his proposed front with Biju Janata Dal supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Trinamul chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This is the second time that Mr Rao is meeting Ms Banerjee for talks over the Federal Front.