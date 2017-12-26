Siddaramaiah has no moral right to equate himself with Devaraj Urs: BS Yeddyurappa

Hubballi: State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no moral right to compare his governance to that provided by former CM, late Devaraj Urs during his tenure.

Addressing the Parivarthana Yathra at Ranibennur in Haveri district on Monday, Yeddyurappa challenged Siddaramaiah to dissolve the Assembly and prove his popularity by facilitating early elections in February first week next year. Stating that it is shameful on the part of the CM to equate himself with Urs, he alleged that Siddaramaiah is misleading people about his achievements while collecting bribe from contractors and officials.

“Siddaramaiah is projecting himself as the next CM again though Karnataka stands first in corruption, rape cases and illegal activities. He claims to be another Devraj Urs and is uttering lies that he worked for the development of the backward classes. But he has no right to compare himself to such a great leader,” Yeddyurappa said.

Accusing the CM of engaging in ‘daylight robbery’ by encouraging illegal sand mining and import of sand bags, he said the Congress is pushing the state into bankruptcy. Lambasting the government for imposing conditions for women wanting to avail the benefits of Bhagyalaxmi scheme launched by him, Yeddyurappa said that Congress is sowing the seed of communalism through money and muscle power.