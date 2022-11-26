  
Nation, Politics

Vizag most convenient for capital: Minister Dharmana

Published Nov 26, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao
Visakhapatnam: Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao asserted on Friday that Vizag is the most convenient place to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The minister led a huge rally from Korlam in Sompeta to Ichapuram town on Friday.  

Talking to the media, the minister said Vizag has all the facilities and has a cosmopolitan nature. The city has all the transport facilities including seaways and international airport and would create a lot more of employment opportunities for the youth, he said.  

He said it was unfortunate some forces were opposing the proposal. “Just 500 acres is sufficient to establish the capital in Visakhapatnam. The Sivaramakrishnan committee also suggested decentralisation but a committee under the leadership of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu vetoed this and suggested Amaravati as the capital,” he said.

These forces want investment of the state’s entire resources in Amaravati. On the other hand, the YSRC government desires to distribute all the resources equally in all the regions. Several programmes have been launched for this during the last three years, he said.  

“We want the legislative capital in Amaravati, executive capital in Visakhapatnam and judicial capital in Kurnool. Some mistakes have been committed in the past and we don’t want them to be repeated,’’ Rao said.  

He appealed to people to be firm on making Vizag the capital so that the Telugu Desam would “run away from north Andhra.”

Tags: telugu desam chief n. chandrababu naidu, amaravati, kurnool, tdp andhra pradesh, dharmana prasada rao, revenue minister, cosmopolitan, international airport, employment opportunity, north andhra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


