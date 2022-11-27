  
BJP slams KCR’s fiscal indiscipline

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: BJP legislator Etala Rajendar said that the irresponsibility of finance minister T. Harish Rao stood exposed as he was absent for the state finance ministers meeting convened by the Centre in New Delhi. Telangana state was formed with a surplus Budget in 2014 but the misrule of the TRS government has taken the state into a debt-trap and it is unable to pay salaries to employees, he said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao does not take ministers and officials into confidence and unilaterally dictates budget proposals. Telangana state crossed all limits to obtain loans from various sources. To cover ups its inefficiency, Rao is blaming the Centre for not sanctioning loans, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama said that inflation in Telangana state is at 8.75 per cent, the highest in the country. The TRS government should admit its financial indiscipline and coordinate with the Central government to streamline the financial position, she said.

