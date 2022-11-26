  
Nation Politics 26 Nov 2022 AP seeks continued s ...
Nation, Politics

AP seeks continued special assistance from Central govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 26, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath sought extension of special assistance towards capital expenditure for next year when union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-budget consultations with finance ministers of states and union territories in Delhi on Friday.

Speaking to media persons after the pre-budget consultations, Rajendranath said he made many suggestions and requests to the centre in the best interests of Andhra Pradesh. These include, apart from special assistance, green bonds on rentable energy projects like solar and wind energy, infrastructure support under PMAY housing programme and development of backward areas Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra, besides road and rail projects in the state.

The AP finance minister said after YSRC took reins in 2019, the government has remained focused on education and health to help the poor and the needy. Regarding GST, he pointed out that centre is getting 68 percent income in the form of cess, while the state is incurring 62 percent expenditure in collecting the taxes.

Most of the participants in the meeting with the union finance minister gave numerous suggestions for inclusion in her budget speech.  Nirmala Sitharaman thanked participants for their inputs and suggestions and assured to examine each of them.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh special status issue
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Coalition Government key for special status to AP: Mekapati

Latest From Nation

Corridors of Justice: The Andhra Pradesh High Court

HC advocates abstain from work in protest against transfer of 2 judges

Students study while sitting in open. (Image: DC/Representative image)

Universities in Andhra Pradesh cry foul over spot admissions

Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath

Opposition politicising Rishikonda issue

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

Vizag most convenient for capital: Minister Dharmana



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Marri Shashidhar Reddy joins BJP, vows to fight "family first" party

Shashidhar Reddy, the former minister and vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, said the TRS government was heading the “most corrupt government in the world.” (Photo: Twitter)

AAP alleges conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

KCR finalises strategy to take on BJP in Telangana Assembly

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:By Arrangement)

This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Palanpur, Thursday, Nov. 24 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP upbeat with Marri’s joining, claims Reddy community support has shifted from Cong

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay welcoming Marri Shashidhar Reddy into the BJP at a function held in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->