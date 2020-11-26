The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Politics

Will demolish MIM office if Akbar damages PV or NTR memorials: BJP

Published Nov 26, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2020, 11:47 am IST
‘Modi govt gave money for 2 lakh 2BHK houses, KCR did not build’
Sanjay Bandi announced that BJP will break the hold of gadilu (donkeys) of TRS and host the BJP flag on GHMC office soon
Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar strongly condemned the despicable comments of MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi about demolishing memorial ghats of former prime minister P. V. Narasimha Rao and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao.

Bandi countered the comment, saying that if MIM demolishes the two memorials, he would demolish the MIM office, Darussalam, within two hours. He was participating in several road shows across the city including at Fathenagar, Balkampet and other divisions.

 

He reassured people saying he will pay floral tributes to both PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao, adding that he was capable of protecting memorials.

He criticised the TRS for claiming it was a ‘gully party’, saying it was a ‘gadila’ (donkey’s) party. He responded to comments of minister K.T. Rama about BJP being a Delhi party, saying the BJP was in power in more than 15 states in the country because it is a people’s party.

Bandi said that every rupee spent on development works taking place in Telangana was given by the Centre. He claimed that all roads, lights, drains, water supply, rice, community halls and burial gardens funds were being sanctioned from Central funds.

 

He accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for lying and claiming it was state government funds that enabled development but it was funds released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government fund. Yet, the CM did not place a photo of Modi ji in any of these programs, he said.

Sanjay Bandi announced that BJP will break the hold of gadilu (donkeys) of TRS and host the BJP flag on GHMC office soon. He said that people of Hyderabad have voted for BJP and the Dubbaka verdict will repeat in the state capital.

The BJP government has given funds of Rs 3,500 crore to build two lakh double-bedroom houses in the state, including 1.40 lakh houses for Hyderabad, but Chandrashekar Rao did not build the houses for the poor.

 

Tags: bandi on mim demolition of pv, ntr ghats, bjp will demolish mim office, trs gadila party bandi, centre released fund kcr did not build houses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Some farmers felt that the state government must immediately take steps to waiver crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh as promised earlier.

The Prime Minister was informed that 5,88,099 street vendors had been identified in Telangana and 4,29,250 loan applications uploaded, which is 72 per cent of the total identified vendors in the state.

All ward volunteers and gram sachivalayam staff were asked to alert people in their jurisdictions over adverse impact of the cyclone

KTR interacted with business people, realtors and industrialists during “Hushaar Hyderabad with KTR” programme in the city.

