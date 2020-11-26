Why does KCR not initiate steps to deport 75,000 Rohingiyas, Smriti Irani thunders

Hyderabad: The BJP gave further momentum to its highly successful and surcharged narrative setting campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, with a steady featuring of national leaders.

Union minister for textiles Smriti Irani on Wednesday further kept the pot boiling on the issue of illegal immigration in the Old City, sternly castigating the ruling combine of the TRS and the MIM over the ‘hospitality’ to the Rohingyas and Pakistanis and Bangladeshis.

On her visit to Hyderabad for the GHMC campaign, while addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters, Smriti Irani alleged that the TRS and MIM sarkar had maintained an unholy alliance, which showed in the manner in which the MIM created safe havens for the illegal stay of Rohingyas, in which the TRS government abetted them.

The MIM and TRS government even enlisted the Rohingyas into the voter list for political benefits, she said, accusing the K. Chandrashekar Rao government for failing to take any action against then. Instead they make baseless allegations against the nationalist BJP, she said.

She wondered why the TRS government doesn’t write a letter to the Union government about deporting illegal immigrants from Telangana. She stated since the law and order was a state subject, the Centre cannot act without a complaint from the state government.

She claimed that more than 75,000 Rohingya refugees were residing in Hyderabad with the fullest support from the AIMIM and the ruling TRS.

She reiterated that BJP’s stand has been consistent about deporting illegal immigration.

“The Narendra Modi-led Centre has always taken decisions to protect the rights of every Indian citizen. It is our responsibility to ensure taxpayers’ money is spent for fellow Indian citizens, not illegal immigrants,” she said.

Reminding people that thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for the cause of a separate Telangana state, she said she was deeply saddened by the family rule of Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao.

She said, “the TRS is trying to threaten BJP leaders and workers by using police force to arrest their leaders and filing false cases, which clearly shows how frustrated Chief Minister KCR is.”The minister clarified that the centre had so far allocated `1,900 crore for development of the textile industry, which is leading to creation of thousands of jobs. She accused the TRS government for not submitting a detailed report on the flood damage till date, a classic example of the incompetence of the TRS.