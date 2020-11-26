The Indian Premier League 2020

TRS senior leader Swamy Goud joins BJP

Published Nov 26, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2020, 12:31 pm IST
Goud said that joining BJP was akin to homecoming for him
Goud said that did not join BJP for any position. He alleged that several leaders, including Ministers in KCR Cabinet, did not fight for Telangana but managed to land up with key positions
 Goud said that did not join BJP for any position. He alleged that several leaders, including Ministers in KCR Cabinet, did not fight for Telangana but managed to land up with key positions

HYDERABAD: As expected, senior TRS leader and former Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud joined BJP in the presence of party National president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh CM Ramesh and MLC Ramachander Rao were present on the occasion.

 

Later, speaking to the media, Goud said that joining BJP was akin to homecoming for him. He said that did not join BJP for any position. He alleged that several leaders, including Ministers in KCR Cabinet, did not fight for Telangana but managed to land up with key positions.

‘I hope KCR respects my decision. I have been trying to meet him for two years. I was not given an audience. I left TRS and joined BJP only for self-respect. The next Mayor will be from BJP" Swamy Goud said.

