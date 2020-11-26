The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 26 Nov 2020 TRS downfall has beg ...
Nation, Politics

TRS downfall has begun, KCR is frustrated: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 26, 2020, 12:28 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2020, 12:28 am IST
Reddy said that the TRS changed candidates in Neredmet division and other places itself because it was sensing a defeat
He urged the people of Hyderabad to make local MLAs do sit-ups and squats as punishment for their failure to honour their previous promises.
 He urged the people of Hyderabad to make local MLAs do sit-ups and squats as punishment for their failure to honour their previous promises.

Hyderabad:  TPCC working president and Lok Sabha MP A. Revanth Reddy strongly criticised the TRS party for its failure to fulfil even the minimum needs of the people of Hyderabad during the six years of their regime. As part of this election campaign in Malkajgiri for the GHMC elections, Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao failed to deliver double bed-room houses.

He said that the TRS changed candidates in Neredmet division and other places itself because it was sensing a defeat. “The downfall of TRS started and KCR was clearly in a frustrated mood.”

 

The Malkajgiri MP reminded that people had elected him as an MP from the largest Parliamentary constituency in Asia so that I could become a thorn and fight against this corrupt government. “I appeal to all of you people to give me strength by voting for Congress party and giving us a minimum of 30 seats in the GHMC. Then, we will show our work in greater Hyderabad also.”

He urged the people of Hyderabad to make local MLAs do sit-ups and squats as punishment for their failure to honour their previous promises.

Leaders from the BJP and the MIM were trying to create communal disputes for grabbing votes, alleged Revanth. He said that while one leader made provoking comments about demolishing the PV Gnana Bhoomi and NTR Memorial, another fellow said we will conduct surgical strikes. “It is a completely scripted drama to divert the attention of people from crucial issues of urban infrastructure and governance.”

 

He said that BJP was trying to create communal divisions between Hindus and Muslims to gain a few seats in Hyderabad whereas the Congress party is geared to serve the public. “Only the Congress party is eligible to ask votes from Hyderabad people,” he said.

Local BJP leader Chandra Shekar joined the Congress in the presence of Revanth Reddy. The MP welcomed him and promised him to provide all support from his side. “The Congress does not look at the wealth and properties of candidates as other parties did. We give importance only to their hard work and sincerity of intent to serve people,” Mr Reddy said while speaking at the Venkatapuram division.

 

Poor people have suffered a lot throughout this terrible year of 2020, he lamented, adding that even before people could emerge out of the Covid pandemic, floods struck the city and till today victims are suffering.

Campaigning for several party candidates, including Anuradha Reddy at Alwal and Sanjeev Kumar, he reminded people that only the Congress had constructed houses for the poor. “GHMC polls are only for galli, not for Delhi. I appeal to all of you to elect a person who can serve you and stand by you at all times.”

...
Tags: revanth campaigning congress, revanth bjp creating communal division, revanth ghmc polls congress candidates, revanth criticises bjp mim
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy said that a BJP-led GHMC council will control floods, adding that people should remember that the state government could not implement a single scheme in Telangana without the support of the Centre.

Basti Dawakhanas are a Central project, KTR stealing credit, says Kishan Reddy

A senior GHMC official said that till date, no corporator in the city has “created any problems” pertaining to developmental activities due to a clear verdict.

If BJP wins, we will be in trouble, say officials of bankrupt GHMC

Rao said that “some leaders have conspired to get political mileage by inciting communal emotions” and sentiments among the people.

Anarchical forces want to foster communal tension to postpone GHMC elections: KCR

Rao said, “we strongly condemn these remarks. Any derogatory statements to belittle the contribution of these two Telugu stalwarts are deplorable and have no place in a democracy.”

KTR admonishes Owaisi for insulting PV, NTR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

Rajini, Alagiri to support Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)

Over 7 lakh Bihar voters chose NOTA

Polling offcials (R) provide gloves as voters queue up to cast their ballots during the last phase of Bihar state assembly elections at a polling station in Thakurganj on November 7, 2020. (AFP)

Bihar exit polls: Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan in pole position

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahua in Vaishali district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

KCR firms plans of anti-Modi front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao . (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham