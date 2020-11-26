TRS downfall has begun, KCR is frustrated: Revanth

He urged the people of Hyderabad to make local MLAs do sit-ups and squats as punishment for their failure to honour their previous promises.

Hyderabad: TPCC working president and Lok Sabha MP A. Revanth Reddy strongly criticised the TRS party for its failure to fulfil even the minimum needs of the people of Hyderabad during the six years of their regime. As part of this election campaign in Malkajgiri for the GHMC elections, Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao failed to deliver double bed-room houses.

He said that the TRS changed candidates in Neredmet division and other places itself because it was sensing a defeat. “The downfall of TRS started and KCR was clearly in a frustrated mood.”

The Malkajgiri MP reminded that people had elected him as an MP from the largest Parliamentary constituency in Asia so that I could become a thorn and fight against this corrupt government. “I appeal to all of you people to give me strength by voting for Congress party and giving us a minimum of 30 seats in the GHMC. Then, we will show our work in greater Hyderabad also.”

Leaders from the BJP and the MIM were trying to create communal disputes for grabbing votes, alleged Revanth. He said that while one leader made provoking comments about demolishing the PV Gnana Bhoomi and NTR Memorial, another fellow said we will conduct surgical strikes. “It is a completely scripted drama to divert the attention of people from crucial issues of urban infrastructure and governance.”

He said that BJP was trying to create communal divisions between Hindus and Muslims to gain a few seats in Hyderabad whereas the Congress party is geared to serve the public. “Only the Congress party is eligible to ask votes from Hyderabad people,” he said.

Local BJP leader Chandra Shekar joined the Congress in the presence of Revanth Reddy. The MP welcomed him and promised him to provide all support from his side. “The Congress does not look at the wealth and properties of candidates as other parties did. We give importance only to their hard work and sincerity of intent to serve people,” Mr Reddy said while speaking at the Venkatapuram division.

Poor people have suffered a lot throughout this terrible year of 2020, he lamented, adding that even before people could emerge out of the Covid pandemic, floods struck the city and till today victims are suffering.

Campaigning for several party candidates, including Anuradha Reddy at Alwal and Sanjeev Kumar, he reminded people that only the Congress had constructed houses for the poor. “GHMC polls are only for galli, not for Delhi. I appeal to all of you to elect a person who can serve you and stand by you at all times.”