The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 26 Nov 2020 ‘Outsider&rsqu ...
Nation, Politics

‘Outsider’ Sanjay trying to disturb peace of Hyderabad: Uttam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 26, 2020, 12:03 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2020, 12:10 am IST
Uttam Kumar Reddy called Bandi Sanjay an 'outsider' who knows nothing about Hyderabad or its history
The TPCC chief said the Congress party, if voted to power in the GHMC elections, would give Rs 50,000 to every flood-affected family
 The TPCC chief said the Congress party, if voted to power in the GHMC elections, would give Rs 50,000 to every flood-affected family

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has on Wednesday strongly condemned the controversial remarks of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, saying “the comment were clearly aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony of Hyderabad”.

Addressing a press conference here, Uttam Kumar Reddy called Bandi Sanjay an “outsider”, who knows nothing about Hyderabad or its history.

 

Reddy said “Bandi Sanjay lacks political maturity and doesn’t even understand the meaning or implications of his highly objectionable communal remarks”, adding, “Sanjay was a ‘chillar corporator’ of Karimnagar who incidentally got elected as MP and then got elevated to the post of BJP state president”.

Later, in the day Uttam Kumar Reddy addressed road shows in Kukatpally, Moosapet and Old Bowenpally divisions.

“I was born in the Charminar hospital and I know and love everything about my Hyderabad, including its rich history, culture, heritage, people, customs, religion, its cosmopolitan nature and every other aspect. People of this city have been living peacefully for over 400 years. But some outsiders like Bandi Sanjay are trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Hyderabad through their communal speeches. I appeal to people of Hyderabad to reject communal parties like the BJP and the MIM, and corrupt parties like TRS and vote in favour of Congress candidates,” he said, while addressing the road shows.

 

The TPCC chief said the Congress party, if voted to power in the GHMC elections, would give Rs 50,000 to every flood-affected family and Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh to those whose houses were fully and partially destroyed or damaged. He also said that an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh would be given to families of those, who had lost their member due to floods.

He said that every eligible beneficiary would be given a double-bedroom house, Rs 8 lakh would be given to families who have a plot to construct a house. If they have a single-bedroom house, Rs4 lakh would be given to construct an additional room. All beneficiaries will be paid Rs 60,000 to compensate for rent being paid starting from 2020 till the date of completion and handing over, he said.

 

...
Tags: uttam kumar says bandi "zoutsider", bandi chillar corporator uttam, uttam slams bandi communal speeches, uttam ghmc polls hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy said that a BJP-led GHMC council will control floods, adding that people should remember that the state government could not implement a single scheme in Telangana without the support of the Centre.

Basti Dawakhanas are a Central project, KTR stealing credit, says Kishan Reddy

A senior GHMC official said that till date, no corporator in the city has “created any problems” pertaining to developmental activities due to a clear verdict.

If BJP wins, we will be in trouble, say officials of bankrupt GHMC

He urged the people of Hyderabad to make local MLAs do sit-ups and squats as punishment for their failure to honour their previous promises.

TRS downfall has begun, KCR is frustrated: Revanth

Rao said that “some leaders have conspired to get political mileage by inciting communal emotions” and sentiments among the people.

Anarchical forces want to foster communal tension to postpone GHMC elections: KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

Rajini, Alagiri to support Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)

Over 7 lakh Bihar voters chose NOTA

Polling offcials (R) provide gloves as voters queue up to cast their ballots during the last phase of Bihar state assembly elections at a polling station in Thakurganj on November 7, 2020. (AFP)

Bihar exit polls: Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan in pole position

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahua in Vaishali district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

KCR firms plans of anti-Modi front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao . (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham