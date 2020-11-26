‘Outsider’ Sanjay trying to disturb peace of Hyderabad: Uttam

The TPCC chief said the Congress party, if voted to power in the GHMC elections, would give Rs 50,000 to every flood-affected family

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has on Wednesday strongly condemned the controversial remarks of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, saying “the comment were clearly aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony of Hyderabad”.

Addressing a press conference here, Uttam Kumar Reddy called Bandi Sanjay an “outsider”, who knows nothing about Hyderabad or its history.

Reddy said “Bandi Sanjay lacks political maturity and doesn’t even understand the meaning or implications of his highly objectionable communal remarks”, adding, “Sanjay was a ‘chillar corporator’ of Karimnagar who incidentally got elected as MP and then got elevated to the post of BJP state president”.

Later, in the day Uttam Kumar Reddy addressed road shows in Kukatpally, Moosapet and Old Bowenpally divisions.

“I was born in the Charminar hospital and I know and love everything about my Hyderabad, including its rich history, culture, heritage, people, customs, religion, its cosmopolitan nature and every other aspect. People of this city have been living peacefully for over 400 years. But some outsiders like Bandi Sanjay are trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Hyderabad through their communal speeches. I appeal to people of Hyderabad to reject communal parties like the BJP and the MIM, and corrupt parties like TRS and vote in favour of Congress candidates,” he said, while addressing the road shows.

The TPCC chief said the Congress party, if voted to power in the GHMC elections, would give Rs 50,000 to every flood-affected family and Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh to those whose houses were fully and partially destroyed or damaged. He also said that an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh would be given to families of those, who had lost their member due to floods.

He said that every eligible beneficiary would be given a double-bedroom house, Rs 8 lakh would be given to families who have a plot to construct a house. If they have a single-bedroom house, Rs4 lakh would be given to construct an additional room. All beneficiaries will be paid Rs 60,000 to compensate for rent being paid starting from 2020 till the date of completion and handing over, he said.