KTR says people’s safety, not religion, important

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and industries minister K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said TRS government gives paramount importance to safety of people not their religion.

Interacting with business people, realtors and industrialists during “Hushaar Hyderabad with KTR” programme in the city here, he said, “We want employment not emotions. We have asked BJP leaders to spell out to people what they have done for Hyderabad. But they are speaking about Babar, Bin Laden and so on.”

Continuing his scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government, KTR said the economy of the country had been hit even before the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic slowdown had begun much before the lockdown was announced. He pointed out, “Eight consecutive quarters of slowdown have resulted in recession. It started with demonetisation, which impacted small, micro and medium enterprises, and hit the growing economy badly. Today, the results of it are seen and the lockdown has hit the economy further.”

The minister wondered and asked audience as to how many of them have benefited from the Rs. 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the NDA government.

Recalling his childhood memories, he said, “At that time, Abids was the only destination for shopping. I remember there was only one footwear shop in Abids. Now, shopping malls have come all corners of the city,” he maintained pointing to development achieved under the KCR regime.

Rama Rao recalled his first meeting with steel traders in 2014 at Kachiguda, wherein they sought uninterrupted power supply and stable government. He said that now the TRS government is providing 24/7 uninterrupted power and stable, curfew-free rule since the past six years.

Later in the evening, the TRS working president addressed a road show in Uppal area. He criticised national BJP leaders for campaigning in Hyderabad for GHMC elections and said, “We welcome the top leadership of BJP to the state. It would have been much better if the same leaders had come to Hyderabad when the city was facing heavy rains and floods.”

He suggested that since the top BJP leaders are anyway visiting the city, they can also pay a visit to Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, Annapurna Canteens, and Basti Dawakhanas too. He said, “Instead of coming with empty hands, I request them to bring along the Rs. 1,350 crore of financial assistance, which CM KCR had requested for in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (for carrying out relief measures in rain-affected colonies).”

Continuing his attack on BJP, KTR stated that some of its leaders are stooping low for a few votes and seats. “One insane leader says he will break memorials of NTR and P. V. Narasimha Rao and another mad leader encourages triple riding and promises to pay challans.”

The TRS working president underlined: “Hyderabad has been peaceful for the past six years. There has not been a single incidence of communal tension. But today, BJP leaders only want to divide people in the name of religion. I urge you all not to support such parties.”

He highlighted Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, Annapurna Canteens, Basti Dawakhanas, installation of five-lakh CCTV cameras in Hyderabad as part of his campaign. He pointed out, "There was a major water crisis in Uppal five years ago. But today, every house is getting drinking water every alternate day. The TRS government has resolved the water crisis very efficiently.” KTR urged people of Uppal to vote for TRS party candidates, so that Uppal’s development could continue along with that of Hyderabad.