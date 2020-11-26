The Indian Premier League 2020

KTR admonishes Owaisi for insulting PV, NTR

Published Nov 26, 2020, 12:16 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2020, 12:17 am IST
Akbaruddin Owaisi, during his campaign, termed the memorials of P.V. Narasimha Rao and NTR near Hussain Sagar as "illegal structures"
Rao said, “we strongly condemn these remarks. Any derogatory statements to belittle the contribution of these two Telugu stalwarts are deplorable and have no place in a democracy.”
Hyderabad:  TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao condemned the controversial remarks of AIMIM Assembly Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi against former prime minister late P.V. Narasimha Rao and former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh late N.T. Rama Rao.

He said that the derogatory statements against such stalwarts were deplorable and have no place in a democracy.

 

Akbaruddin Owaisi, during his election campaign, termed the memorials of P.V. Narasimha Rao (Gnana Bhoomi) and N.T. Rama Rao (NTR Ghat) constructed along the Necklace Road abutting the Hussain Sagar lake as “illegal structures” and demanded their removal. Owaisi alleged that the Hussain Sagar lake had shrunk from the original 4,700 acres to a mere 700 acres due to “such encroachments”.

He made the remarks in the wake of the TRS government’s decision to demolish illegal constructions and removal of encroachment on tanks and nalas across Hyderabad, including the Old City.

 

Akbaruddin Owaisi is known for making such communally provoking and vicious remarks, including against Hindu gods and famously asking the police to withdraw for 15 minutes. He is currently out on bail and the cases are going on.

Responding to Akbaruddin’s remarks, Rama Rao tweeted that both P.V. Narasimha Rao and N.T. Rama Rao was an icon of pride for Telugu people, who had served as prime minister and chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh respectively for a long period.

