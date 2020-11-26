The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 26 Nov 2020 Basti Dawakhanas are ...
Nation, Politics

Basti Dawakhanas are a Central project, KTR stealing credit, says Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 26, 2020, 12:40 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2020, 12:40 am IST
He challenged KTR and his father KCR to come for an open debate on the 169 Basti Dawkhanas in the city.
Kishan Reddy said that a BJP-led GHMC council will control floods, adding that people should remember that the state government could not implement a single scheme in Telangana without the support of the Centre.
 Kishan Reddy said that a BJP-led GHMC council will control floods, adding that people should remember that the state government could not implement a single scheme in Telangana without the support of the Centre.

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that the TRS will be forced to provide a boat for each house if they win in the GHMC elections. “We won Dubbaka because the youth are with our party, the situation is the same in greater Hyderabad too,” he said.

Mr Reddy participated in road shows at Nampally, Asifnagar, Mehdipatnam, Gudimalkapur, Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad and Banjara Hills.

 

He said that youth and women are eagerly welcoming the BJP across all divisions of the city and BJP will fulfil their demands in coming days after winning the GHMC.

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP will deliver a non-corrupt, honest administration and effective governance in GHMC, adding that if BJP got its mayor, they will give importance to housing construction for the poor.

Assuring that they will establish an effective drainage system for flood control setup and allot space for pedestrians at footpath without encroachments, he castigated the TRS flexies and banners pasted on public toilets, saying these toilets are being maintained, but are being used as advertisements.

 

He said that a BJP-led GHMC council will control floods, adding that people should remember that the state government could not implement a single scheme in Telangana without the support of the Centre.

Accusing K.T. Rama Rao for trying to steal credit by projecting Basti Dawakhans as a state project, he reminded people that it was sanctioned by the Central government. He challenged K.T. Rama Rao and his father Chandrasekhar Rao to come for an open debate on the 169 Basti Dawkhanas in the city.

Kishan Reddy said that the mid-day meal scheme being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the GHMC was ensuring nutrition and protein rich food to more than two lakh students, apart from providing employment opportunities to more than 2,000 people in the region.

 

...
Tags: kishan reddy ghmc poll campaign, bjp kishan promises facilities in hyderabad, kishan accuses ktr, kishan reddy basti dawakhanas, kishan reddy mid-day meal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A senior GHMC official said that till date, no corporator in the city has “created any problems” pertaining to developmental activities due to a clear verdict.

If BJP wins, we will be in trouble, say officials of bankrupt GHMC

He urged the people of Hyderabad to make local MLAs do sit-ups and squats as punishment for their failure to honour their previous promises.

TRS downfall has begun, KCR is frustrated: Revanth

Rao said that “some leaders have conspired to get political mileage by inciting communal emotions” and sentiments among the people.

Anarchical forces want to foster communal tension to postpone GHMC elections: KCR

Rao said, “we strongly condemn these remarks. Any derogatory statements to belittle the contribution of these two Telugu stalwarts are deplorable and have no place in a democracy.”

KTR admonishes Owaisi for insulting PV, NTR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

Rajini, Alagiri to support Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)

Over 7 lakh Bihar voters chose NOTA

Polling offcials (R) provide gloves as voters queue up to cast their ballots during the last phase of Bihar state assembly elections at a polling station in Thakurganj on November 7, 2020. (AFP)

Bihar exit polls: Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan in pole position

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahua in Vaishali district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

KCR firms plans of anti-Modi front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao . (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham