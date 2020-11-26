Basti Dawakhanas are a Central project, KTR stealing credit, says Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said that a BJP-led GHMC council will control floods, adding that people should remember that the state government could not implement a single scheme in Telangana without the support of the Centre.

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that the TRS will be forced to provide a boat for each house if they win in the GHMC elections. “We won Dubbaka because the youth are with our party, the situation is the same in greater Hyderabad too,” he said.

Mr Reddy participated in road shows at Nampally, Asifnagar, Mehdipatnam, Gudimalkapur, Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad and Banjara Hills.

He said that youth and women are eagerly welcoming the BJP across all divisions of the city and BJP will fulfil their demands in coming days after winning the GHMC.

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP will deliver a non-corrupt, honest administration and effective governance in GHMC, adding that if BJP got its mayor, they will give importance to housing construction for the poor.

Assuring that they will establish an effective drainage system for flood control setup and allot space for pedestrians at footpath without encroachments, he castigated the TRS flexies and banners pasted on public toilets, saying these toilets are being maintained, but are being used as advertisements.

He said that a BJP-led GHMC council will control floods, adding that people should remember that the state government could not implement a single scheme in Telangana without the support of the Centre.

Accusing K.T. Rama Rao for trying to steal credit by projecting Basti Dawakhans as a state project, he reminded people that it was sanctioned by the Central government. He challenged K.T. Rama Rao and his father Chandrasekhar Rao to come for an open debate on the 169 Basti Dawkhanas in the city.

Kishan Reddy said that the mid-day meal scheme being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the GHMC was ensuring nutrition and protein rich food to more than two lakh students, apart from providing employment opportunities to more than 2,000 people in the region.