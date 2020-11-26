Anarchical forces want to foster communal tension to postpone GHMC elections: KCR

Rao said that “some leaders have conspired to get political mileage by inciting communal emotions” and sentiments among the people.

Hyderabad: Announcing that the state government had definite inputs of some “frustrated and desperate forces” conspiring to “create communal tensions” in the state, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao declared sternly that the state police had been given a free hand by him to “deal strongly with anti-social elements”.

Making it clear that maintenance of law and order was the top priority of his state government, Chief Minister Rao directed the police machinery to “crush such anarchical forces with iron hands”, while holding a high-level review meeting on law and order situation in the state with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy, police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, and other senior police officers on Wednesday.

Rao said that “some leaders have conspired to get political mileage by inciting communal emotions” and sentiments among the people. The Chief Minister said that their main intention behind creating trouble in the state is to paint Hyderabad as a communal sensitive place and get the GHMC polls postponed.

He pointed out that during the run up to the GHMC elections, these forces first tried to provoke trouble through social media platforms with morphed photos. When that did not work, then they are now trying to rake up emotions through their utterances, he said.

He warned them, saying, “their money politics did not work in Hyderabad. As people of Hyderabad are peace loving, they are trying to sabotage peace.”

He alerted the police machinery, declaring that “these forces were hatching plans to disturb peace in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and some other places by targeting places of worship.”

The state government has definite information about this plan,” Rao said, adding, “we will maintain law and order situation come what may. We won’t allow the plans of anti-social elements to succeed, under any circumstances. We have fought relentlessly to get Telangana state.”

He further assured the people, saying, “we will not compromise on maintenance of law and order. People have witnessed how the TRS government dealt with anti-social elements, the Mafia and other divisive forces with an iron hand. People have extended their unflinching support for our measures.”

He told the police, “we don’t have to pardon people at the cost of peace in Hyderabad. Take stern action against those fostering communal tensions. Whoever it may be, even if they belong to the ruling party don’t spare them. Get the latest information and be alert round-the-clock and quell all conspiracies.”

Rao urged people to be alert and cautious against those trying to spread communal hatred. He wanted people, especially youth, to be cautious and not become prey to those designs.