The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 26 Nov 2020 Anarchical forces wa ...
Nation, Politics

Anarchical forces want to foster communal tension to postpone GHMC elections: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 26, 2020, 12:22 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2020, 12:23 am IST
The Chief Minister said free hand would be given to the police to handle anti-social elements
Rao said that “some leaders have conspired to get political mileage by inciting communal emotions” and sentiments among the people.
 Rao said that “some leaders have conspired to get political mileage by inciting communal emotions” and sentiments among the people.

Hyderabad: Announcing that the state government had definite inputs of some “frustrated and desperate forces” conspiring to “create communal tensions” in the state, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao declared sternly that the state police had been given a free hand by him to “deal strongly with anti-social elements”.

Making it clear that maintenance of law and order was the top priority of his state government, Chief Minister Rao directed the police machinery to “crush such anarchical forces with iron hands”, while holding a high-level review meeting on law and order situation in the state with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy, police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, and other senior police officers on Wednesday.

 

Rao said that “some leaders have conspired to get political mileage by inciting communal emotions” and sentiments among the people. The Chief Minister said that their main intention behind creating trouble in the state is to paint Hyderabad as a communal sensitive place and get the GHMC polls postponed.

He pointed out that during the run up to the GHMC elections, these forces first tried to provoke trouble through social media platforms with morphed photos. When that did not work, then they are now trying to rake up emotions through their utterances, he said.

 

He warned them, saying, “their money politics did not work in Hyderabad. As people of Hyderabad are peace loving, they are trying to sabotage peace.” 

He alerted the police machinery, declaring that “these forces were hatching plans to disturb peace in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and some other places by targeting places of worship.”

The state government has definite information about this plan,” Rao said, adding, “we will maintain law and order situation come what may. We won’t allow the plans of anti-social elements to succeed, under any circumstances. We have fought relentlessly to get Telangana state.”

 

He further assured the people, saying, “we will not compromise on maintenance of law and order. People have witnessed how the TRS government dealt with anti-social elements, the Mafia and other divisive forces with an iron hand. People have extended their unflinching support for our measures.”

He told the police, “we don’t have to pardon people at the cost of peace in Hyderabad. Take stern action against those fostering communal tensions. Whoever it may be, even if they belong to the ruling party don’t spare them. Get the latest information and be alert round-the-clock and quell all conspiracies.”

 

Rao urged people to be alert and cautious against those trying to spread communal hatred. He wanted people, especially youth, to be cautious and not become prey to those designs. 

...
Tags: kcr ghmc polls law and order, kcr law and order review meeting, kcr accuses opposition parties, kcr communal forces disturbing hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy said that a BJP-led GHMC council will control floods, adding that people should remember that the state government could not implement a single scheme in Telangana without the support of the Centre.

Basti Dawakhanas are a Central project, KTR stealing credit, says Kishan Reddy

A senior GHMC official said that till date, no corporator in the city has “created any problems” pertaining to developmental activities due to a clear verdict.

If BJP wins, we will be in trouble, say officials of bankrupt GHMC

He urged the people of Hyderabad to make local MLAs do sit-ups and squats as punishment for their failure to honour their previous promises.

TRS downfall has begun, KCR is frustrated: Revanth

Rao said, “we strongly condemn these remarks. Any derogatory statements to belittle the contribution of these two Telugu stalwarts are deplorable and have no place in a democracy.”

KTR admonishes Owaisi for insulting PV, NTR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

Rajini, Alagiri to support Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)

Over 7 lakh Bihar voters chose NOTA

Polling offcials (R) provide gloves as voters queue up to cast their ballots during the last phase of Bihar state assembly elections at a polling station in Thakurganj on November 7, 2020. (AFP)

Bihar exit polls: Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan in pole position

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahua in Vaishali district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

KCR firms plans of anti-Modi front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao . (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham