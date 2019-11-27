Nation 26 Nov 2019 This class 7 student ...
This class 7 student has landed a job with software company in Hyderabad

ANI
Published Nov 26, 2019, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2019, 8:32 pm IST
He thanked his father for getting him interested in coding from a very early age.
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli, a student of class 7 at Sri Chaitanya school was selected for the position at a software company named Montaigne Smart Business Solutions. (Photo: ANI)
 Siddharth Srivastav Pilli, a student of class 7 at Sri Chaitanya school was selected for the position at a software company named Montaigne Smart Business Solutions. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy has set a new benchmark after he was hired for the post of a data scientist at a software company in Hyderabad.

Siddharth Srivastav Pilli, a student of class 7 at Sri Chaitanya school was selected for the position at a software company named Montaigne Smart Business Solutions.

 

"I am 12 years old and I work as a data scientist in a software company called Montaigne Smart Business Solutions. I study in Sri-Chaitanya Techno Schools in the 7th Class. My biggest inspiration for joining a software company is Tanmay Bakshi because he got a job in Google at a very young age as a developer and is helping the world understand how beautiful the Artifical Intelligence (AI) revolution is," Siddharth told ANI on Monday.

Thanking his father for getting him interested in coding from a very early age he said, "The person who helped me a lot to get a job at a young age is my dad, who used to show me different biographies and teach me coding. Everything I am today is because of him."

 

...
