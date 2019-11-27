Nation 26 Nov 2019 Maharashtra: BJP ...
Nation, Politics

Maharashtra: BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as Protem Speaker

ANI
Published Nov 26, 2019, 6:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2019, 6:18 pm IST
Kolambkar was elected from the Wadala assembly constituency of Mumbai.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to Kolambkar, an eight-term MLA of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to Kolambkar, an eight-term MLA of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday took oath as the Protem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly here at Raj Bhavan.

"Tomorrow the first session of new assembly begins. From 8.00 am onwards, the oath will be administered to the MLAs," Kolambkar said.

 

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to Kolambkar, an eight-term MLA of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Kolambkar was elected from the Wadala assembly constituency of Mumbai.

This comes after Devendra Fadnavis announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn in.

"We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision.

In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state.

...
Tags: shiv sena, congress, ncp, devendra fadnavis, kalidas kolambkar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Actor-director K. Bhagyaraj speaks at the audio release of Karuthugalai Pathivusei movie in Chennai on Monday.

K Bhagyaraj comes under attack for comments against women

A team of surgeons led by Dr Rajendran did the plastic surgery on the boy with sophisticated tools including a powerful microscope that lasted for six hours, the doctors said.

Miracle hand refixing on lad at Salem government hospital

After hours of talk, the protesters dispersed as officials promised to solve the issue soon.

Chennai: Road roko for village common pathway

Isro’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3, is ready for launch at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

PSLV-C47 to be launched today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Sacha Baron Cohen calls internet giants 'greatest propaganda machine in history'

Sacha Baron Cohen. (Photo: AP)
 

First Saudi woman driver to race car in Kingdom

"Seeing me in a car, racing... For a lot of people it's a surprise, but I am happy to surprise people." (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Fadnavis’ resignation a slap on his masters sitting in Delhi: Congress

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

3-day old BJP govt falls in Maharashtra as Fadnavis, Ajit quit before floor test

Devendra Fadnavis (L), Sharad Pawar (C), Ajit Pawar (R) (Photo: File)

Ahead of trust vote, BJP summons all 105 MLAs for a meeting at 9 pm today

The Supreme Court ordered on a plea challenging the manner in which the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took power in an unannounced oath ceremony on Saturday, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Ajit Pawar as his deputy. (Photo: PTI)

SC to pass order on plea against Maharashtra govt formation

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna on Monday heard the arguments put forth by counsels appearing for Governor, Maharashtra BJP and other parties and reserved its order. (Photo: File)

BJP mocks Maharashtra Oppn MLA parade, says will win 'photo finish'

This cannot be equated with a floor test in the assembly, he said, minutes after the unprecedented public parade of what the three parties claimed were 162 MLAs at a high-end hotel here. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham