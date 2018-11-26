Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi gave Telangana late, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Telangana state caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday launched a stinging attack on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for criticising the TRS government at her Medchal public meeting.

Speaking at an election meeting at Tandur, he said Mrs Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi would have been honoured by the people of Telangana if they had granted statehood soon after the 2004 general elections in 2004.

Mr Rao started the day with a meeting at Parigi of Ranga Reddy district where he called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu a “mental case”.

“Naidu asked officials to ban sheep to protect forests. Sheep are part of this world and existed before Naidu. Who gave him the right to ban sheep? People need to be careful with such people.”

“Naidu who claims to have constructed Hyderabad, which has a history of over 400 years, could not place a brick for construction of Amaravati in the last five years,” he told a massive enthusiastic crowd.

He sarcastically remarked that Quli Qutub Shah, who founded Hyderabad, would be turning in his grave if he could listen to what Naidu had to say now about the city.