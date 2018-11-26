search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

No religion-based quota, asserts Amit Shah, slams K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published Nov 26, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 1:17 am IST
The BJP will always support and protect reservations for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, Mr Shah said.
BJP president Amit Shah being garlanded by state party president (right) K. Laxman and others during an election meeting at Dubbak in Medak, on Sunday. (PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah being garlanded by state party president (right) K. Laxman and others during an election meeting at Dubbak in Medak, on Sunday. (PTI)

WARANGAL: The BJP is against religion-based reservations, said its national president Amit Shah, and the party will neither approve it nor let others execute it, he added. 

Addressing a public meeting at Parkal, Mr Shah said Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is asking for an unconstitutional 12 per cent reservation for minorities.

 

The Supreme Court has set the limit of reservations at 50 per cent, so whose share will Chief Minister Rao cut short to give 12 per cent reservation to minorities? “Will you give it from the Dalits’ share or Adivasis’ or the OBCs’?” he asked.

“The reservation to the Muslim minorities is unconstitutional. Reservations cannot be given on the basis of religion in this country. Until there is the BJP, we will keep opposing reservations on the basis of religion. We will neither approve it nor will we let others execute it. The BJP will always support and protect reservations for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs,” he added.

...
Tags: bjp, k. chandrasekhar rao, amit shah, supreme court
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Congress losing presence in world: Amit Shah
Congress encourages Naxalism: Amit Shah


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sweetened drinks are more likely to cause diabetes than sugary foods

There are no risks associated with products with natural fructose (Photo: AFP)
 

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

Deepika Padukone at her post-wedding party.
 

Australia vs India 3rd T20: Kohli, Dhawan script series-levelling win for India

Even KL Rahul (14) and Rishabh Pant (0) could not perform, but that was not a problem for the Indian skipper as he along with Dinesh Karthik (22 not out) ensured that the visitors would cross the finish line.(Photo: AP)
 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress encourages Naxalism: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

Common agenda not easy, says Kodandaram

M. Kodandaram, TJS chief

K Chandrasekhar Rao confident of winning 103 seats

K Chandrasekhar Rao

12 per cent quota for Muslims will affect others: Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah attends an event in Hyderbad. BJP state president Dr K. Laxman and BJP All India secretary Muralidhar Rao are also seen. (Gandhi)

Congress losing presence in world: Amit Shah

Amit Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham