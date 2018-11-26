No religion-based quota, asserts Amit Shah, slams K Chandrasekhar Rao

BJP president Amit Shah being garlanded by state party president (right) K. Laxman and others during an election meeting at Dubbak in Medak, on Sunday. (PTI)

WARANGAL: The BJP is against religion-based reservations, said its national president Amit Shah, and the party will neither approve it nor let others execute it, he added.

Addressing a public meeting at Parkal, Mr Shah said Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is asking for an unconstitutional 12 per cent reservation for minorities.

The Supreme Court has set the limit of reservations at 50 per cent, so whose share will Chief Minister Rao cut short to give 12 per cent reservation to minorities? “Will you give it from the Dalits’ share or Adivasis’ or the OBCs’?” he asked.

“The reservation to the Muslim minorities is unconstitutional. Reservations cannot be given on the basis of religion in this country. Until there is the BJP, we will keep opposing reservations on the basis of religion. We will neither approve it nor will we let others execute it. The BJP will always support and protect reservations for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs,” he added.