Nizam better than KCR, says Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Mr Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the Chevella MP who recently left the TRS and joined the Congress, on Sunday alleged that TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister had stifled all his efforts to develop his constituency after the formation of Telangana state.

Mr Reddy said he joined politics to do his bit and contribute to the development of the backward Ranga Reddy district, named after his grandfather. He told mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan that he had never aspired for any posts or recognition and only wanted diligent party workers to be given their due. He alleged that party workers and youth who slogged and sacrificed their careers and future for the formation of the state were totally ignored after the TRS government was formed, while those who worked against the sentiments of Telangana were given prominence and posts.

Criticising the TRS government for lacking democratic functioning, he claimed that even the Nizam was more democratic in his rule and had an advisory body to guide him on all policy matters.

He said the TRS promised irrigation through Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project to villages in his Chevella constituency but the project never took off. His efforts to get MMTS train services extended to Shankerpally and Vikarabad and employment opportunities for the people in the constituency was not supported.

Referring to the TRS stand on the triple talaq issue during the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, he said the state was ambiguous on the subject. He added that they had received advice not to walk out as a mark of protest or to support the Bill. But the party was advised by one of the MPs to quietly slip out of Parliament, he claimed. This became more noticeable and raised more questions when they left Parliament, damaging their credibility.

He said the TRS government had not fooled just the public, but even MPs. “We were asked to raise the issue of giving national project status to Kaleshwaram on the floor of the House, but the state government had not even applied for the national status.