K Chandrasekar Rao afraid of Owaisis unlike BJP, says Amit Shah

WARANGAL: BJP president Amit Shah accused caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao of dissolving the state Assembly early and deciding to go for elections because he wanted to get his son and daughter settled in the political arena, and because he was afraid of the ‘Modi wave’ in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Parkal in Warangal Rural district on Sunday, Mr Shah began his speech by saluting the valour and foresight of the Kakatiya rulers Rani Rudramadevi and Prataparudra. He hailed their efforts in building the kingdom and developing the chain-link tank system.

Criticising the TRS for being dependent on his bête noir, the Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen party to form a government in the state, he asked his audience if they want a government which is dependent on the Owaisis.

“Are you anticipating such kind of a government which is dependent on the Majlis? If you do not want such government, remember that neither the Congress nor Mr Rao can give it, only the BJP can,” he said.

He alleged that because of the fear of the Owaisis, Mr Rao’s TRS government failed to keep its promise of celebrating September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day. He assured that the BJP, if elected to power, would celebrate September 17 on a large scale.

During his 30-minute speech, the BJP chief said the Modi government had contributed a great deal to the development of Telangana state while the UPA government had done “nothing but injustice to Telangana.” According to him, the previous UPA government during the 13th finance commission gave Telangana only Rs 16,596 crore. But after the BJP formed a government, in the 14th finance commission Rs 1,15,605 crore was allocated.