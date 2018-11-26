Jagan Mohan Reddy’s yatra enters Srikakulam district

Visakhapatnam: The leader of the opposition and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra entered Srikakulam district on Sunday at Kadakella village in Veeraghattam mandal of Palakonda assembly segment in the district. YSRC leaders and activists welcomed Jagan in a grand manner.

In the past one year, Jagan has completed his walk in four Rayalaseema districts besides Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Vizag and Vizianagaram districts and now his yatra has entered the last leg. So far Jagan has covered 3302 km in twelve districts of the state.

Jagan’s padayatra started from the night camp at Turakanaiduvalasa village under Kurupam assembly constituency of Vizianagaram district on Sunday morning, covered Ravivalasa and later entered Srikakulam district. Several people, including farmers, students and contract employees in various departments met Jagan during the padayatra and poured out their grievances.

Stating that farming was not remunerative in the TD regime, several farmers appealed to Jagan to provide 12 hours of free power to farmers and announce remunerative prices for all the crops.