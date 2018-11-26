search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s yatra enters Srikakulam district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NALLA RAM
Published Nov 26, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 1:36 am IST
YSRC leaders and activists welcomed Jagan in a grand manner.
Jagan Mohan Reddy
 Jagan Mohan Reddy

Visakhapatnam: The leader of the opposition and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra entered Srikakulam district on Sunday at Kadakella village in Veeraghattam mandal of Palakonda assembly segment in the district. YSRC leaders and activists welcomed Jagan in a grand manner. 

In the past one year, Jagan has completed his walk in four Rayalaseema districts besides Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Vizag and Vizianagaram districts and now his yatra has entered the last leg. So far Jagan has covered 3302 km in twelve districts of the state. 

 

Jagan’s padayatra started from the night camp at Turakanaiduvalasa village under Kurupam assembly constituency of Vizianagaram district on Sunday morning, covered Ravivalasa and later entered Srikakulam district. Several people, including farmers, students and contract employees in various departments met Jagan during the padayatra and poured out their grievances.

Stating that farming was not remunerative in the TD regime, several farmers appealed to Jagan to provide 12 hours of free power to farmers and announce remunerative prices for all the crops. 

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, ysrc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sweetened drinks are more likely to cause diabetes than sugary foods

There are no risks associated with products with natural fructose (Photo: AFP)
 

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

Deepika Padukone at her post-wedding party.
 

Australia vs India 3rd T20: Kohli, Dhawan script series-levelling win for India

Even KL Rahul (14) and Rishabh Pant (0) could not perform, but that was not a problem for the Indian skipper as he along with Dinesh Karthik (22 not out) ensured that the visitors would cross the finish line.(Photo: AP)
 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

People’s front trying to divide people, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Remove TRS sops at own peril, T Harish Rao warns Congress

T Harish Rao

Revanth Reddy: K Chandrasekhar Rao fears threat from family

Revanth Reddy

Dubbak segment yet to see progress

Amit Shah

We did more for Telangana than Congress, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham