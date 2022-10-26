  
Nation Politics 26 Oct 2022 Universal welfare is ...
Nation, Politics

Universal welfare is a family affair for KCR: Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Oct 26, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 7:47 am IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy releases a commemmorative postal cover of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud in Hyderabad. MP Dr. K. Laxman is also seen (Photo by arrangement)
 Union Minister G Kishan Reddy releases a commemmorative postal cover of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud in Hyderabad. MP Dr. K. Laxman is also seen (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s has turned the principle of universal welfare and development into a family affair.

Addressing a gathering after releasing a commemorative postal cover on Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, Kishan Reddy said Papanna Goud was the ‘Robin Hood of Telangana’ who fought against landlords and the Mughal rule, and leaders such as Papanna Goud were being ignored.

He said it was for everyone to take forward the memories and honour of leaders such as Papanna Goud. On behalf of the Government of India, programmes will be taken up to do so, and the postal cover is just the first step in this process.

He also said that he has taken to the notice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi the history and contributions to Telangana of Konda Laxman Bapuji whose memory will also be honoured in a befitting manner soon. Kishan Reddy said the government has also taken up illumination of Golconda Fort with Rs 10 crore, and will also take up development of the Bhongir Fort.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman said Papanna Goud has been ignored by the TRS government and that when the BJP comes to power in the state, Papanna Goud’s life would be included in textbooks. “Just as when Papanna Goud fought for freedom from rulers of his time, it is again time to free Telangana from the grip of the current rulers,” he said.

...
Tags: g kishan reddy, dr k laxman, papanna goud
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Cops search Kishan Reddy’s Munugode-headed vehicle
Centre planning to remit urea subsidy in bank accounts of farmers: Kishan Reddy

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: DC)

Guntur ranks 10th at national level in Swachh

Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar (Screengrab of RSTV)

Former BJP MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joins TRS

The incident came to light after four girls escaped from the orphanage, leading to a missing complaint made by the orphanage home authorities. (DC photo/file)

Two girls, one a minor, ‘raped’ at Hyderbad orphanage

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

BJP bid to topple TRS govt will boomerang on it: Vinod Kumar



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge assumes charge at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. Former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

BJP releases ‘mega’ Munugode manifesto with 28 promises

BJP releases election manifesto with a slew of promises, including road development, textile park, and a fluoride research centre for Munugode bypolls (Twitter/@BJP4Telangana)

Tejashwi rubbishes speculations about another volte face by Nitish

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, at his residence in New DelhI. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->