Universal welfare is a family affair for KCR: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s has turned the principle of universal welfare and development into a family affair.

Addressing a gathering after releasing a commemorative postal cover on Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, Kishan Reddy said Papanna Goud was the ‘Robin Hood of Telangana’ who fought against landlords and the Mughal rule, and leaders such as Papanna Goud were being ignored.

He said it was for everyone to take forward the memories and honour of leaders such as Papanna Goud. On behalf of the Government of India, programmes will be taken up to do so, and the postal cover is just the first step in this process.

He also said that he has taken to the notice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi the history and contributions to Telangana of Konda Laxman Bapuji whose memory will also be honoured in a befitting manner soon. Kishan Reddy said the government has also taken up illumination of Golconda Fort with Rs 10 crore, and will also take up development of the Bhongir Fort.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman said Papanna Goud has been ignored by the TRS government and that when the BJP comes to power in the state, Papanna Goud’s life would be included in textbooks. “Just as when Papanna Goud fought for freedom from rulers of his time, it is again time to free Telangana from the grip of the current rulers,” he said.