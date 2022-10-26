TRS aims for 95% voting, to rouse every last voter in Munugode

HYDERABAD: As the November 1 deadline for the conclusion of the Munugode bypoll campaign nears, the TRS leadership has shifted focus to micro-level booth management to ensure that all voters reach the polling booths and cast their votes without fail.

The constituency recorded 91 per cent polling in the 2018 Assembly polls and the TRS leadership is aiming raise it to more than 95 per cent on November 3, when voting takes place.

To this end, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao met with senior party leaders to ensure that no voter is left behind. The party has tasked the respective party MLAs to bring around 50,000 Munugode voters residing in Ibrahimpatnam, LB Nagar, Maheshwaram, Uppal and Amberpet Assembly constituencies to Munugode.

The party identified 38,000 Munugode voters who migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood.

TRS MLAs Devireddy Sudheer Reddy (LB Nagar), Maheshwaram (Sabitha Indra Reddy), Ibrahimpatnam (Manchireddy Kishan Reddy), Bethi Subhash Reddy (Uppal) and Kaleru Venkatesh (Amberpet) have gathered the address and mobile phone numbers of these Munugode voters in Hyderabad and are keeping in touch with them.

There were reports of TRS leaders luring some of these voters with money, liquor by arranging parties in function halls on the city outskirts. They reportedly arranged free transportation up and down from Hyderabad to Munugode for these voters to celebrate Diwali on Monday and distributed money, sweets and crackers.

Efforts are being made to contact 10,000 voters who migrated to Mumbai, Surat and other cities, their relatives settled in Munugode and Hyderabad. TRS leaders were reportedly offering free flight and A/C train tickets for the migrant voters to return to Hyderabad and bus, cab services to reach Munugode to cast their votes.