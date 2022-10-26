Roadmap for three capitals getting ready, says Botsa

VISAKHAPATNAM: The road map for three capitals with Vizag as the executive capital is getting ready, Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana said on Tuesday, while talking to the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

He said the opinion of the people in north coastal Andhra was manifest in favour of three capitals at the Visakha Garjana, which saw participation of lakhs of people.

“The three capitals are inevitable and Visakhapatnam will become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh,’’ the minister said.

He said the Amaravati padayatra was so far organised by fake farmers. “When the high court gave permission to 600 farmers to participate, not even 60 farmers could produce their identity cards. It was a padayatra by TD organised in the name of farmers. That was why the remaining part of the yatra stopped mid-way.”

The minister said the north Andhra region would make rapid development after Visakhapatnam is made the capital.

Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said in a recent statement, “It is high time the north coastal Andhra has Visakhapatnam as the capital. The mistake was made when all the concentration was on Hyderabad, denying opportunities for growth to the remaining parts of the state.”

He recalled much of the lands in north coastal AP were usurped by the non-locals while the people of the region migrated elsewhere to find livelihood. “This is the last chance for north Andhra to decide on the three capitals,” he said, adding he was ready to put down his papers for the cause of north Andhra.

Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said people in north Andhra in particular were looking forward to seeing Vizag as capital. “Visakha Garjana created a new hype among the youngsters,’’ he said.

When asked, former minister and Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivas (Avanti) said the road map for three-capitals would be prepared very soon. Till then, the JAC would continue to organise campaigns and round table meetings with people in various parts of the state.

“We are not far behind. The road map will be prepared very soon,’’ the former minister said, adding that the people were enthused over having the capital in Visakhapatnam.