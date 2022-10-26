Fear of third place finish showing on Rajgopal: Revanth

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP candidate in the Munugode by-election, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was losing his cool after surveys showing that he was trailing in the third place.

Speaking to media persons in Munugode constituency, Reddy alleged that the BJP and its candidate were feeling the heat as despite their best efforts, the surveys reduced them to the third place. He also ridiculed BJP’s catchphrase ‘dharma yuddham’ (holy war).

“If at all he is fighting holy war he should come in the open and swear in the name of the presiding deity of Yadagirigutta that he did not take any favours, including the `22,000 crore contract, from the BJP,” he said.

Renewing his call that women must be given a chance to win, Reddy announced that the Congress will be holding a mahila garjana at Munugode mandal headquarters on November 1.

While referring to the constituency’s dismal development when it was represented by Rajgopal and K Prabhakar Reddy, the Congress leader felt that the pending Dindi project would not be completed even after another eight years if any of them is voted.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was trying to hand over lands belonging to tribals to those in the cine industry.

“There is an attempt to force tribals into destitution by snatching away their lands. Both TRS and BJP are trying to divert people’s attention,” he alleged.