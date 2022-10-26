  
Nation Politics 26 Oct 2022 Fear of third place ...
Nation, Politics

Fear of third place finish showing on Rajgopal: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 26, 2022, 1:56 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 7:42 am IST
TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy with people during Munugode bypoll campaign. (DC)
 TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy with people during Munugode bypoll campaign. (DC)

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP candidate in the Munugode by-election, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was losing his cool after surveys showing that he was trailing in the third place.

Speaking to media persons in Munugode constituency, Reddy alleged that the BJP and its candidate were feeling the heat as despite their best efforts, the surveys reduced them to the third place. He also ridiculed BJP’s catchphrase ‘dharma yuddham’ (holy war).

“If at all he is fighting holy war he should come in the open and swear in the name of the presiding deity of Yadagirigutta that he did not take any favours, including the `22,000 crore contract, from the BJP,” he said.

Renewing his call that women must be given a chance to win, Reddy announced that the Congress will be holding a mahila garjana at Munugode mandal headquarters on November 1.

While referring to the constituency’s dismal development when it was represented by Rajgopal and K Prabhakar Reddy, the Congress leader felt that the pending Dindi project would not be completed even after another eight years if any of them is voted.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was trying to hand over lands belonging to tribals to those in the cine industry.

“There is an attempt to force tribals into destitution by snatching away their lands. Both TRS and BJP are trying to divert people’s attention,” he alleged.

...
Tags: a revanth reddy, bjp leader komatireddy rajgopal reddy, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

BJP complains to EC against bogus votes in Munugode
Liquor & money dictating polls in Munugode, bemoans veteran Communist leader
BJP releases ‘mega’ Munugode manifesto with 28 promises
TRS aims for 95% voting, to rouse every last voter in Munugode

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: DC)

Guntur ranks 10th at national level in Swachh

Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar (Screengrab of RSTV)

Former BJP MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joins TRS

The incident came to light after four girls escaped from the orphanage, leading to a missing complaint made by the orphanage home authorities. (DC photo/file)

Two girls, one a minor, ‘raped’ at Hyderbad orphanage

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

BJP bid to topple TRS govt will boomerang on it: Vinod Kumar



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge assumes charge at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. Former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

BJP releases ‘mega’ Munugode manifesto with 28 promises

BJP releases election manifesto with a slew of promises, including road development, textile park, and a fluoride research centre for Munugode bypolls (Twitter/@BJP4Telangana)

Tejashwi rubbishes speculations about another volte face by Nitish

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, at his residence in New DelhI. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->