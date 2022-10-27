  
Nation Politics 26 Oct 2022 BJP releases ‘ ...
Nation, Politics

BJP releases ‘mega’ Munugode manifesto with 28 promises

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 27, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Munugode byelection Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Munugode byelection Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: With just a week until the Munugode byelections, an upbeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto with a slew of promises, including road development, textile park, and a fluoride research centre, to jumpstart development in various sectors in the constituency.

There are 28 promises in the manifesto titled "Mega Master Plan for Munugode Development," including building roads with Rs 200 crore central funds, establishing a textile park in Samsthan Narayanpur for the benefit of the weaving community, and building a fluoride research centre with Rs 100 crore funds and a 100-bedded hospital.

"Each promise we are making is the outcome of in-depth consultations with Union ministers who deal with the related subjects. The Central government has assured that it will take up every aspect of the Mega Master Plan,” said Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Munugode byelection scheduled for November 3. Rajgopal Reddy, who was accompanied by party leaders, told reporters that the manifesto document is not just for the constituency but also outlines the BJP's aspirations for the state's overall development that will help communities and people from all facets of society.

The TRS government had deliberately neglected development of Munugode constituency, which barely received Rs 2 crore funding, while three VIP districts, Gajwel, Siricilla, and Siddipet, received between Rs 500 crore and Rs 700 crore each, he remarked. "I have received assurances from the Central government and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah for their commitment and dedication to the development of Munugode and Telangana,” he added.

He cited the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme, which is still only a pipe dream, and asserted that Munugode has been neglected despite the TRS government bragging about improving irrigation facilities. Rajgopal said, "All it required was Rs 100 crore, but the TRS government hasn't done a thing yet.

Party leaders G.Vivek Venkatswamy, Etala Rajendar, Dharmapuri Arvind, and M. Raghunandan Rao were among those present at the press conference.   Vivek Venkatswamy, the chair of the party's campaign committee for Munugode, said minister G. Jagadish Reddy attempted to practically blackmail people in the constituency on Tuesday by claiming that the Chief Minister had ordered that government programmes like welfare pensions and Rythu Bandhu would cease in Munugode if people fail to vote for the TRS party. "We warn the Chief Minister that such tactics would not frighten people. The BJP will ensure that every eligible person gets the benefits they are entitled to,” he assured. 

Etala Rajendar said that the TRS development paradigm was undemocratic with only a select few constituencies getting the lion’s share of funds at the expense of the rest of the state. "We are fighting against this because it is undemocratic. If development was equal in all constituencies, where is the need for TRS to send 100 MLAs and ministers to distribute liquor to people,” he asked.

BJP’s Munugode manifesto

  • Rs 200 crore central funds for roads development
  • Rs 100 crore textile park in Samsthan Narayanpur to benefit weavers
  • Rs 100 crore fluoride research centre and a 100-bedded hospital
  •  Rs 100 crore lift irrigation project on Musi
  •  Rs 25 crore for ITI development in Choutuppal
  •  10-bed ESI hospital in Choutuppal
  • Augment facilities at government hospitals under National Health Mission
  •  MUDRA loans for micro businesses for women and youth
  •  Navodaya school for Marriguda

...
Tags: munugode, bharatiya janata party, komatireddy rajgopal reddy, narendra modi, amit shah, samsthan narayanpur
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Rajnath urges Russia not to use nuke option

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Minister Nirmala in AP on two-day visit

NewsBC ministers Botcha Satyanarayana (in picture), Jogi Ramesh, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Gummanuru Jayaram and Ch. Venugopalakrishna said they are taking feedback from representatives of 139 BC social groups, so that they could brief Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the matter. (Photo: Facebook@@BotchaBSN)

YSRC holds meeting with leaders of various BC organisations

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. (DC FIle)

YSRC now plans Rayalaseema Garjana at Tirupati on Oct. 29



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tejashwi rubbishes speculations about another volte face by Nitish

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, at his residence in New DelhI. (Photo: PTI)

Owaisi wishes hijab-wearing girl becomes Indian PM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

FCRA licence of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia cancelled

Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->