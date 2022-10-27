BJP releases ‘mega’ Munugode manifesto with 28 promises

HYDERABAD: With just a week until the Munugode byelections, an upbeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto with a slew of promises, including road development, textile park, and a fluoride research centre, to jumpstart development in various sectors in the constituency.

There are 28 promises in the manifesto titled "Mega Master Plan for Munugode Development," including building roads with Rs 200 crore central funds, establishing a textile park in Samsthan Narayanpur for the benefit of the weaving community, and building a fluoride research centre with Rs 100 crore funds and a 100-bedded hospital.

"Each promise we are making is the outcome of in-depth consultations with Union ministers who deal with the related subjects. The Central government has assured that it will take up every aspect of the Mega Master Plan,” said Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Munugode byelection scheduled for November 3. Rajgopal Reddy, who was accompanied by party leaders, told reporters that the manifesto document is not just for the constituency but also outlines the BJP's aspirations for the state's overall development that will help communities and people from all facets of society.

The TRS government had deliberately neglected development of Munugode constituency, which barely received Rs 2 crore funding, while three VIP districts, Gajwel, Siricilla, and Siddipet, received between Rs 500 crore and Rs 700 crore each, he remarked. "I have received assurances from the Central government and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah for their commitment and dedication to the development of Munugode and Telangana,” he added.

He cited the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme, which is still only a pipe dream, and asserted that Munugode has been neglected despite the TRS government bragging about improving irrigation facilities. Rajgopal said, "All it required was Rs 100 crore, but the TRS government hasn't done a thing yet.

Party leaders G.Vivek Venkatswamy, Etala Rajendar, Dharmapuri Arvind, and M. Raghunandan Rao were among those present at the press conference. Vivek Venkatswamy, the chair of the party's campaign committee for Munugode, said minister G. Jagadish Reddy attempted to practically blackmail people in the constituency on Tuesday by claiming that the Chief Minister had ordered that government programmes like welfare pensions and Rythu Bandhu would cease in Munugode if people fail to vote for the TRS party. "We warn the Chief Minister that such tactics would not frighten people. The BJP will ensure that every eligible person gets the benefits they are entitled to,” he assured.

Etala Rajendar said that the TRS development paradigm was undemocratic with only a select few constituencies getting the lion’s share of funds at the expense of the rest of the state. "We are fighting against this because it is undemocratic. If development was equal in all constituencies, where is the need for TRS to send 100 MLAs and ministers to distribute liquor to people,” he asked.

BJP’s Munugode manifesto