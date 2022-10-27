  
BJP complains to EC against bogus votes in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 27, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 7:49 am IST
 BJP said that although 12,000 bogus votes were deleted in the Munugode Assembly constituency, around 14,000 bogus votes still remained. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The BJP central leadership has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi against the state government on Wednesday over the alleged misuse of powers ahead of the Munugode bypoll. The TRS has been violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), according to the Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan and official spokesperson Sambit Patra.

They said that although 12,000 bogus votes were deleted in the Munugode Assembly constituency,  around 14,000 bogus votes still remained. They urged the EC to remove all the bogus votes in order to ensure free and fair polling.

Pradhan said, “They (TRS) are distributing liquor and cash to the voters to influence them in the polling.”

They alleged that TRS leaders were using official vehicles for their campaigns.

Tags: election commission of india, munugode bypoll, dharmendra pradhan, munugode
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


