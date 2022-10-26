KCR may make Munugode BRS launchpad

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is all set to use the Munugode public meeting as a launch pad for his national party, the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti). Rao is expected to address a huge public meeting at Chandur in Munugode constituency on October 30 to campaign for the Munugode bypoll and arrangements are being made to moblise about one lakh people.

Party sources said Rao will give a call to the people of Munugode to elect the TRS candidate with a bumper majority and begin victory march of the BRS, the national version of the TRS, into national politics from Munugode.

After passing a resolution on October 5 renaming the TRS as the BRS, Rao is yet to give his speech in public and he wants to utilise the occasion on October 30 to take the BRS to the public.

Party sources said Rao strongly believes that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will accord approval for renaming TRS as BRS soon after the Munugode bypoll counting on November 6.

Party sources said Rao wants to stress upon the people of Munugode that they were the only one to get this opportunity among 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana to bid adieu to the TRS and begin the journey of BRS. Rao also wants to explain to the people how the people of Hyderabad, Siddipet, Karimnagar and Warangal stood like a rock behind the TRS between 2001 and 2010, gave him strength to move ahead and achieve statehood for Telangana. Now, in a similar fashion, the people of Mungode have got a change to transform national politics for the better and make the BRS a strong alternative political force at the national level for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.