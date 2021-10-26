Nation Politics 26 Oct 2021 Revanth dares KCR fo ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth dares KCR for debate on TRS rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 26, 2021, 5:21 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 6:50 am IST
Rao’s family had floated a political party and has been amassing wealth, which even surpasses that of Nizam’s assets
He wondered why they had installed Telugu Talli statue at its plenary venue when the fact was that Rao has been highly critical of Telugu Talli, all along. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy dared Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for a debate on the seven-and-half-year rule of TRS government.

Reddy said that the debate would revolve around KG to PG free education, funds for Osmania University, Singareni and RTC staff issues. Students and unemployed youth are suffering in the absence of scholarships and employment opportunities, he said

 

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that under the pretext of Telangana statehood movement, Rao’s family had floated a political party and has been amassing wealth, which even surpasses that of Nizam’s assets.

Reddy said that GHMC officials had slapped a penalty when a house owner put up a tolet board, whereas when huge TRS plenary flexis and hoardings dotted the city, the civic body officials turned mute spectators.

He slammed Rao for ignoring Telangana martyrs and founder-members of the party during its plenary. He wondered why they had installed Telugu Talli statue at its plenary venue when the fact was that Rao has been highly critical of Telugu Talli, all along.

 

Rao had assured to extend a helping hand to 1,500 families of Telangana martyrs, but had ignored them, he said. Alleging that the Chief Minister had developed Rs 1,000 crore worth assets by constructing party offices across the state, the TPCC president demanded a white paper on the Rs 420 crore donations made to TRS.

...
Tags: debate on seven-and-a-half year trs rule, trs plenary, white paper on rs 420 crore donation to trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


