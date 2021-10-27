Naidu’s ‘Mission Delhi’ concludes

Naidu demanded the recall of AP DGP Gautam Sawang and a thorough inquiry into the drug mafia in AP state. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The ‘Mission Delhi’ tour of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other Telugu Desam leaders concluded on Tuesday after lodging a complaint against YSR Congress government with President Ram Nath Kovind. The TD team tried to get appointment of union home minister Amit Shah to lodge a complaint against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for sponsoring attacks on its party offices, but could not meet Amit Shah as he was in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day tour.

According to reports, the TDP team also tried to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi but could not get a chance due to prior schedules. Amit Shah met PM Modi on Tuesday afternoon after returning from Jammu and Kashmir to brief about the situation.

Naidu with the delegation met President Kovind on Monday, submitted a memorandum seeking imposition of President’s rule in AP using Article 356 and further CBI investigation into the attacks on TD offices by YSRC activists. Naidu demanded the recall of AP DGP Gautam Sawang and a thorough inquiry into the drug mafia in AP state.

The party sources stated rebel MP from Narasapuram K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju who has cordial relations with Modi and Amit Shah tried to get an appointment for Naidu, but in vain. The party leaders said Naidu would once again visit Delhi in the coming days to meet Amit Shah after getting appointment.