Nation Politics 26 Oct 2021 Owaisi objects troll ...
Nation, Politics

Owaisi objects trolling of cricketer Mohammed Shami

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 26, 2021, 6:18 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 7:05 am IST
Owaisi asked why only a Muslim team member was being targeted while there were 11 members in the team
The MIM president maintained that in the first place India should not have played the match with Pakistan, as Indian soldiers were being killed by terrorists from the neighbouring country. — PTI
 The MIM president maintained that in the first place India should not have played the match with Pakistan, as Indian soldiers were being killed by terrorists from the neighbouring country. — PTI

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi objected to the trolling of cricketer Mohammed Shami on social media after Sunday’s India-Pakistan cricket match, saying it only indicated how deep communalisation had seeped into India.

Addressing the media at his office on Monday, Owaisi pointed out that the team had 11 members. “Why only the Muslim team member must be targeted,” he asked. He wondered whether the BJP government was going to condemn those targeting the cricketer.

 

The MIM president maintained that in the first place India should not have played the match with Pakistan, as Indian soldiers were being killed by terrorists from the neighbouring country. “These terrorists are coming from Pakistan. What is the government doing about it," he questioned.

The Hyderabad MP said the topmost priority of Union home minister Amit Shah, who is touring Jammu & Kashmir, must be to save lives of innocent civilians. "Twenty-five civilians have been killed so far. Instead of dealing with terrorists, security forces are frisking young boys and school children in Kashmir valley," he stated.

 

Replying to a question, the AIMIM president said the party is undertaking groundwork in 100 constituencies of UP Legislative Assembly. But the number of seats the party will contest has not yet been finalised, he clarified.

...
Tags: owaisi objects trolling cricketer shami, india not play cricket with pakistan, pakistan terrorists killing soldiers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man crosses a street amid heavy downpour. (Photo: PTI)

IMD predicts heavy rains in next two days in Tamil Nadu

The ECI also issued orders appointing Karimnagar Traffic-1 circle inspector Gurram Thirumal as the circle inspector of Jammikunta town with immediate effect. — DC Image

Station house officer of Jammikunta PS in Huzurabad transferred

City police said Pattabhiram was booked under several IPC sections dealing with promoting enmity, causing public mischief, provoking breach of peace, criminal conspiracy etc, but there was no need to impound his passport or restrict him from moving out of the country. — Twitter

Social media abuzz on TD leader Pattabhi leaving for Maldives

The chairman of the Vardhaman Society, Joshua has been apprehended by Atmakur police. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rs 2.5 crore lost by Atmakur depositors in Vardhaman Multi-State Cooperative Society



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi opens his mann to drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

MoS Ajay Mishra meets Amit Shah, under pressure to resign

Ajay Teni Mishra (ANI)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP's N V Subhash lashes out at Owaisi over Father of Nation remarks

BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)

Use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented: BJP's appeal to TN CM

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->