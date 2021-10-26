Owaisi objects trolling of cricketer Mohammed Shami

The MIM president maintained that in the first place India should not have played the match with Pakistan, as Indian soldiers were being killed by terrorists from the neighbouring country. — PTI

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi objected to the trolling of cricketer Mohammed Shami on social media after Sunday’s India-Pakistan cricket match, saying it only indicated how deep communalisation had seeped into India.

Addressing the media at his office on Monday, Owaisi pointed out that the team had 11 members. “Why only the Muslim team member must be targeted,” he asked. He wondered whether the BJP government was going to condemn those targeting the cricketer.

The MIM president maintained that in the first place India should not have played the match with Pakistan, as Indian soldiers were being killed by terrorists from the neighbouring country. “These terrorists are coming from Pakistan. What is the government doing about it," he questioned.

The Hyderabad MP said the topmost priority of Union home minister Amit Shah, who is touring Jammu & Kashmir, must be to save lives of innocent civilians. "Twenty-five civilians have been killed so far. Instead of dealing with terrorists, security forces are frisking young boys and school children in Kashmir valley," he stated.

Replying to a question, the AIMIM president said the party is undertaking groundwork in 100 constituencies of UP Legislative Assembly. But the number of seats the party will contest has not yet been finalised, he clarified.