Hyderabad DGP denies Revanth's phone tap charge

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Monday dismissed allegations by state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy that the phones of the state police chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy are being tapped.

He called Revanth Reddy’s statements on tapping of phones and of groupism within the department as “absolutely baseless and defamatory in nature.”

“The Central Government has issued regulations and guidelines with regard to interception of phones under the Indian Telegraph Act. The department has been strictly adhering to these guidelines, while taking measures for prevention of crime and maintenance of public order and peace in public interest,” said an official statement from the DGP’s office.

The statement said that the officers of all wings of the police had been working in absolute cohesion and there are no groups within the department as alleged. “Making such baseless allegations has a serious impact on the morale and motivation of the police force which in turn will adversely affect public safety and security,” it said.

“The MP and TPCC President has expressed his view that it would have been better, had the Maoist problem continued. More than 350 personnel of Telangana Police have laid down their lives and made supreme sacrifices fighting left wing extremism. It is also a well-known fact that a large number of innocent citizens, public representatives including ministers and MLAs had lost their lives in the mindless violence perpetrated by Maoists. Making baseless allegations against police officers risking their lives day in and day out does not augur well for the safety and security of society at large,” the statement further said.