Nation Politics 26 Oct 2021 Hyderabad DGP denies ...
Nation, Politics

Hyderabad DGP denies Revanth's phone tap charge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 26, 2021, 7:13 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 7:41 am IST
Mahendar Reddy said the statements by Revanth Reddy were 'absolutely baseless and defamatory in nature'
Revanth Reddy alleged that the phones of the state police chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy are being tapped. (Photo: DC/File)
 Revanth Reddy alleged that the phones of the state police chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy are being tapped. (Photo: DC/File)

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Monday dismissed allegations by state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy that the phones of the state police chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy are being tapped.

He called Revanth Reddy’s statements on tapping of phones and of groupism within the department as “absolutely baseless and defamatory in nature.”

 

“The Central Government has issued regulations and guidelines with regard to interception of phones under the Indian Telegraph Act. The department has been strictly adhering to these guidelines, while taking measures for prevention of crime and maintenance of public order and peace in public interest,” said an official statement from the DGP’s office.

The statement said that the officers of all wings of the police had been working in absolute cohesion and there are no groups within the department as alleged. “Making such baseless allegations has a serious impact on the morale and motivation of the police force which in turn will adversely affect public safety and security,” it said.

 

“The MP and TPCC President has expressed his view that it would have been better, had the Maoist problem continued. More than 350 personnel of Telangana Police have laid down their lives and made supreme sacrifices fighting left wing extremism. It is also a well-known fact that a large number of innocent citizens, public representatives including ministers and MLAs had lost their lives in the mindless violence perpetrated by Maoists. Making baseless allegations against police officers risking their lives day in and day out does not augur well for the safety and security of society at large,” the statement further said.

 

...
Tags: dgp m mahendar reddy, a revanth reddy, g kishan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man crosses a street amid heavy downpour. (Photo: PTI)

IMD predicts heavy rains in next two days in Tamil Nadu

The ECI also issued orders appointing Karimnagar Traffic-1 circle inspector Gurram Thirumal as the circle inspector of Jammikunta town with immediate effect. — DC Image

Station house officer of Jammikunta PS in Huzurabad transferred

City police said Pattabhiram was booked under several IPC sections dealing with promoting enmity, causing public mischief, provoking breach of peace, criminal conspiracy etc, but there was no need to impound his passport or restrict him from moving out of the country. — Twitter

Social media abuzz on TD leader Pattabhi leaving for Maldives

The chairman of the Vardhaman Society, Joshua has been apprehended by Atmakur police. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rs 2.5 crore lost by Atmakur depositors in Vardhaman Multi-State Cooperative Society



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi opens his mann to drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

MoS Ajay Mishra meets Amit Shah, under pressure to resign

Ajay Teni Mishra (ANI)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

Use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented: BJP's appeal to TN CM

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->